Ridgeline Timepieces Announces July Launch With Partnerships Supporting Camp Freedom & Three Rangers Foundation

Ridgeline Timepieces Ridgeline Sanctuary Ridgeline Roosevelt

New watch brand aligns its debut collection with two nonprofits serving veterans, first responders, Rangers, Gold Star families, and outdoor healing programs

Camp Freedom and the Three Rangers Foundation represent service, sacrifice, and the kind of real-world impact we want this brand to support from day one” — Christopher Schneider

NELLYSFORD, VA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ridgeline Timepieces, a family-owned Virginia-based watch brand rooted in the outdoors, announced the July pre-order launch of its debut collection, along with charitable partnerships supporting Camp Freedom and the Three Rangers Foundation.

The launch connects Ridgeline’s field-focused mechanical watches with two mission-driven organizations. Through the partnership initiative, Ridgeline will donate $100 from every Roosevelt & Sanctuary model sold to Camp Freedom and $100 from every Ranger Darby Edition Unit Watch sold to the Three Rangers Foundation.

“Ridgeline was built around the idea that a watch should be more than something you wear. It should carry a story, a purpose, and a connection to the people and places that shaped it,” said Christopher Schneider, President of Ridgeline Timepieces. “Camp Freedom and the Three Rangers Foundation represent service, sacrifice, and the kind of real-world impact we want this brand to support from day one.”

Camp Freedom is a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit that provides outdoor healing adventures for disabled veterans, first responders, family members, Gold Star families, and Gold Shield families. Its programs use hunting, fishing, shooting sports, hiking, biking, and other outdoor experiences to create community, restoration, and camaraderie.

The Sanctuary model was created for those who feel most at home outdoors. Built as a rugged mechanical timepiece with field-ready design cues, the watch reflects Ridgeline’s connection to hunting, fishing, and outdoor life while supporting Camp Freedom’s work with those who have served.

“Camp Freedom was founded on the belief that the outdoors can be a powerful place for healing,” said Matt Gedes, Executive Director at Camp Freedom. “Ridgeline’s support helps us continue creating meaningful outdoor experiences for veterans, first responders, and the families who stand beside them.”

The Three Rangers Foundation supports current and former Rangers and their families through mentorship, transition support, networking, education, financial wellness, VA benefits assistance, and holistic wellness programs. The Ranger Darby Edition Unit Watch was developed as a limited-production timepiece for the Ranger community, with a portion of every sale directly supporting the foundation’s work.

“The Darby Edition was designed with a very specific community in mind,” Schneider said. “It honors the Ranger Regiment while also supporting the work being done to help Rangers and their families long after their time in uniform.”

Ridgeline’s July pre-order launch marks the public debut of the brand’s first watch collection. The company’s watches are designed for people who value mechanical timepieces, outdoor tradition, and gear built with intention. Pre-orders will be available through RidgelineTimepieces.com beginning in July, with model-specific delivery windows to be announced by the company.

“At Ridgeline, we believe heritage still matters,” Schneider said. “A good watch should be dependable, well-built, and tied to something bigger than a spec sheet. These partnerships give our launch a purpose beyond the product itself, and we are currently seeking additional philanthropic partnerships for other models.”

For more information or to reserve a watch during the July pre-order launch, visit RidgelineTimepieces.com.

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