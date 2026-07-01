ASEA's Advancing Life Foundation Wins Silver at the 2026 TITAN American Business Awards

The Advancing Life Foundation was named a Silver winner in the Corporate Social Responsibility category, honoring the foundation's commitment to improving lives through sustainable humanitarian initiatives around the world.

Global humanitarian organization recognized for excellence in corporate social responsibility and international impact

The Advancing Life Foundation has demonstrated what is possible. Together, we are helping communities thrive and creating opportunities that will impact generations to come.” — KimMarie Larsen, Executive Director of the Advancing Life Foundation

PLEASANT GROVE, UT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The TITAN American Business Awards has officially announced the winners of its 2026 Season 1 competition, recognizing organizations and initiatives that demonstrate excellence in leadership, innovation and organizational impact.ASEA’s Advancing Life Foundation has been named a Silver winner in the Corporate Social Responsibility category, honoring the foundation's commitment to improving lives through sustainable humanitarian initiatives around the world."For more than a decade, the Advancing Life Foundation has demonstrated what is possible when purpose and people come together to serve others," said KimMarie Larsen, Executive Director of the Advancing Life Foundation. "This recognition honors not only the work of our foundation and nonprofit partners, but also the thousands of ASEA Brand Partners and customers around the world who believe that improving lives and creating lasting change is a responsibility we all share. Together, we are helping communities thrive and creating opportunities that will impact generations to come."Founded in 2015, the Advancing Life Foundation has contributed more than $4 million to charitable initiatives worldwide, helping provide safe water access, educational opportunities, community development programs and life-changing resources to vulnerable populations. Its work includes 450+ clean water wells in Cambodia and Africa, four new schools in Ghana, a vocational school in rural Ecuador, and over one million meals distributed around the globe.The recognition from TITAN highlights the foundation's commitment to sustainable impact, global partnerships and corporate responsibility that extends beyond traditional philanthropy."With this announcement, these winners become part of the TITAN American Business Awards," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). "They have shown what distinguished enterprise looks like in practice: decisive leadership, disciplined execution, and results that create meaningful value. This title recognizes successful achievement and the standard you have set for your teams, clients, industries, and those who will follow."Award-Winning Achievement• Winner: Advancing Life Foundation• Organization: ASEA• Category: Corporate Social Responsibility• Titan Recognition Link: https://titanamericanbusinessawards.com/winner-info.php?id=37 For media inquiries or further information, please contact:Joni Wittenbach / ASEA Corporate / Marketing department1488 West Pleasant View DrivePleasant Grove, Utah 84062jwittenbach@aseaglobal.comAbout the Advancing Life FoundationThe Advancing Life Foundation is the charitable foundation of ASEA, dedicated to breaking cycles of poverty, suffering and abuse. Since its founding in 2015, the foundation has partnered with respected nonprofit organizations to address critical global needs including clean water, education, humanitarian relief, anti-human trafficking efforts, and community development.Through the collective efforts of ASEA team members, Brand Partners, customers and nonprofit partners, the foundation has impacted more than 2.5 million lives in 26 countries and continues to invest in initiatives that create lasting, measurable change.For more information, visit advancinglife.org.About ASEAASEA, a global leader in redox technology, is pioneering cellular health products through a principles-based, direct-selling business model. ASEA offers first-to-market revolutionary redox signaling molecule products, helping your cells work together as they’re meant to do. Our redox technology supports the body’s natural cellular renewal and communication and signals the regulation of genetic pathways. ASEA redox products power the potential of your cells, body, and life to help you feel your best.* Founded in 2010, ASEA currently operates in 34 international markets. For more information about ASEAproducts or the accompanying business opportunity, visit aseaglobal.com. ASEA: We power potential™*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.About TITAN American Business AwardsThe TITAN American Business Awards recognizes achievements in business leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation, customer experience, marketing, communications, technology, corporate performance, and organizational impact. The award provides a merit-based platform for companies, professionals, executives, and teams seeking credible recognition for meaningful work connected to the U.S. business landscape.

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