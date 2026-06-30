Guilford County Celebrates Parks and Recreation Month

This July, Guilford County Parks and Recreation invites residents and visitors to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month, which highlights the important role parks and recreation play in building stronger, healthier, and more vibrant communities. The month is also meaningful for the Parks team because it celebrates the department’s increased focus on recreation, now reflected in its name.

“Parks and Recreation Month is a wonderful opportunity to discover all the Guilford County Parks and Recreation system has to offer. Whether you're exploring one of our seven regional parks, enjoying a walk along our more than 60 miles of trails and greenways, or visiting one of our eleven parks preserves, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors throughout the summer and helping create memorable outdoor experiences for people of all ages,” said Dwight Godwin, Parks and Recreation Director.

Throughout July, Guilford County Parks and Recreation will host a variety of events and activities for residents of all ages. Some events may require registration.

Residents can visit GuilfordCountyNC.gov/ParkRecEvents to find more event details throughout the year.

To learn more about Guilford County Parks and Recreation, visit GuilfordCountyNC.gov/Parks or call (336) 641-7275.