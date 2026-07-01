Franklin County's 2026 Tax Foreclosure Real Estate Auction Scheduled for July 29

20 Berkley Ave, Village of Tupper Lake 622 County Route 10, Town of Bangor 40 Park St, Village of Malone, Town of Malone

MALONE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franklin County 's 2026 Tax Foreclosure Real Estate Auction will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 10:00 AM at Mo's Pub & Grill, 3357 US-11, Malone, NY, with simultaneous online bidding available through NYSAuctions.com . Live bidder registration opens at 8:00 AM.Online bidding will open Monday, July 27 at 10:00 AM. Interested bidders are encouraged to complete their online registration and required bidding paperwork before the auction to ensure approval to participate.The auction features a variety of tax-foreclosed properties located throughout Franklin County, including residential homes, vacant land, seasonal properties, and other real estate opportunities. Both online and in-person bidders will compete together in real time as the live auction is conducted.Property showings for select improved, unoccupied properties will be held Tuesday, July 28. The property showing schedule will be posted online on Friday, July 24.A free Bidder's Seminar will be held Monday, July 27, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Franklin County Courthouse Kitchen Conference Room, 355 West Main Street, Malone, NY. Prospective bidders may also watch the seminar online in advance to learn about the auction process, registration requirements, and how to successfully participate.Complete property information, auction terms and conditions, inspection schedules, bidder registration, and additional auction details are available at NYSAuctions.com.For additional information, contact Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc. at (800) 243-0061.

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