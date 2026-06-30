Minnesota DNR accepting comments on environmental documents for Skandia WMA restoration project

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting comments until July 29 on an Environmental Assessment Worksheet for a proposal to restore a channelized stream and create and restore wetland habitat within the Skandia Wildlife Management Area in Murray County. The channel within this segment of the WMA was historically straightened (channelized) to accommodate agricultural activities. The proposed project would restore stream meandering to improve water quality, habitat and floodplain connectivity.

The EAW was published in the June 30 edition of the EQB Monitor. A 30-day public review and comment period will be open through 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29.

A copy of the EAW is available on the project page of the DNR website.

A hard copy of the EAW can be requested by calling 651-259-5101 and is available for public review at two libraries:

DNR Library, 500 Lafayette Road N., St. Paul, MN 55155

Balaton Public Library, 134 3rd St., Balaton, MN 56115

Comments can be submitted:

Online at public comments for Skandia WMA restoration EAW

By mail to Skandia EAW project manager, Environmental Review Unit, Ecological and Water Resources Division, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Road N., St. Paul, MN 55155.

Anyone who provides a mailing address or submits online comments will receive a copy of the subsequent decision document, which will include responses to comments. Because all comments and related information are part of the public record for this environmental review, commenters’ names as well as email or postal addresses will be published and publicly available as they appear in the materials commenters submit.

