ALE Charges Four Following Investigation Into Fatal Robeson County Crash
The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) has concluded an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle crash involving underage individuals in Robeson County. ALE routinely conducts criminal investigations to identify the source of alcoholic beverages provided to underage persons, particularly in cases resulting in serious injury or fatalities.
On May 17, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) notified ALE that alcohol was believed to be a contributing factor in a fatal single-vehicle collision on Lizzie Road in Robeson County. The passenger, Ta’Nyah Pittman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the juvenile driver was transported to the hospital for their injuries and later released. Both occupants were under the age of 21. Upon receiving the notification, ALE special agents immediately initiated an investigation into the circumstances preceding the incident.
During the investigation, ALE agents took several steps to determine how those involved in the crash obtained alcohol, including conducting multiple interviews and executing search warrants. Agents determined that, prior to the crash, the occupants were provided with a bottle of liquor, and they also purchased alcohol on two occasions on the date of the collision at a gas station, Tiger Mart, located at 310 North Walnut Street in Fairmont. The occupants then took the alcohol to a park in Robeson County to consume before traveling to where the crash occurred.
As a result of the investigation, the following individuals have been charged:
Any’drean Cromartie, 22, of Fairview
- Conspiracy -2 counts
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile
- Giving Spirituous Liquor to a Person Under 21 – 2 counts
- Aiding and Abetting the Purchase of Alcohol for a Person Under 21 – 2 counts
Islam Al-Jadi, 35, of Lumberton
- Giving Malt Beverages to a Person Under 21- 5 counts
- Selling Malt Beverages to a Person Under 21- 5 counts
- Allowing Violations to Occur on an ABC-Permitted Premise – 5 counts
Craig Sealy, 40, of Fairmont
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile – 2 counts
- Aiding and Abetting – 2 counts
- Giving Spirituous Liquor to a Person Under 21 – 2 counts
- Conspiracy – 2 counts
Luna Blankenship, 18, of Lumberton
- Possession of Spirituous Liquor by a Person Under 21
- Consumption of Spirituous Liquor by a Person Under 21.
Additionally, a juvenile petition has been initiated against the driver for charges including possession and consumption of alcohol by a person under 21 and misdemeanor conspiracy. Additional charges related to the crash itself were processed by the NCSHP.
ALE will forward its investigative report to the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission for review. Following its review, the Commission will determine whether administrative action is appropriate, which may include a fine, suspension, or revocation of the business’s ABC permits.
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