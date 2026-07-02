EmpowerHome Team Houston Ranks Among Top 15 Large Teams in Texas

The EmpowerHome Team Houston celebrates their ongoing dedication to serving families and supporting military communities across the Houston metro area.

EmpowerHome Team Houston ranks among the Top 15 Large Teams in Texas for RealTrends Verified, honoring the community and supporting military families.

This recognition is about every family that trusted EmpowerHome Team Houston. Our agents show up with integrity and expertise daily, allowing us to give back to our military families.” — Debbie Reynolds & Sarah Reynolds, Founders, EmpowerHome Team

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EmpowerHome Team Houston, a residential real estate team serving buyers and sellers across Houston, The Woodlands, Sugar Land, Katy, Pearland, Cypress, League City, Conroe, Pasadena, Friendswood, and communities throughout the greater Houston metropolitan area, has been named among the Top 15 Large Teams in Texas for Families Served (Sides) and ranked among the state’s top teams for Transaction Volume by RealTrends Verified—the industry’s most rigorous and respected ranking of top-performing real estate professionals nationwide. In the fourth-largest city in the United States—and one of the most competitive real estate markets in the country—this recognition belongs entirely to the families who made it possible.

Heard on KTRH 740 AM, EmpowerHome Team Houston has built its reputation on rapid growth, market expertise, and a servanthood philosophy that places every client’s needs above all else—backed by signature guarantees that take the risk out of buying or selling a home across the greater Houston area.

ABOUT THE REALTRENDS VERIFIED RANKINGS

RealTrends Verified has tracked and analyzed real estate performance data for more than 30 years and spotlights the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide. Texas is home to some of the highest-volume and most competitive real estate markets in the country, and Houston—the fourth-largest city in the United States and a global hub for energy, healthcare, and aerospace—represents one of the most demanding of them all. Earning a ranked position among the state’s top teams for both Families Served and Transaction Volume reflects an exceptional standard of service delivered consistently across a vast and fast-moving market.

A MISSION BUILT ON SERVICE, COMMUNITY, AND IMPACT

EmpowerHome Team Houston is part of a national network founded by Debbie Reynolds and Sarah Reynolds—a mother-daughter team whose conviction that exceptional real estate service and genuine community investment are inseparable has driven everything from the start. That founding spirit is carried forward every day by the agent partners and team members who serve Houston families with the same commitment to excellence that has defined EmpowerHome Team since its founding.

The broader EmpowerHome Team is working toward a bold mission: serving 100 families per month across 100 major metro cities throughout the United States—while giving back $1 million annually to local worthy causes in each community they serve. Houston is a vital chapter in that story, and every home sold across this great city is an opportunity to make a wider impact.

EmpowerHome Team Houston is proud to support The Fisher House Foundation, which provides comfort homes near major military and VA medical centers so that military families can be close to a loved one during hospitalization—a cause with deep resonance in a city home to Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base and one of the country’s largest and most proud military communities. Every family served means another opportunity to give back to the men, women, and families who have given so much.

SERVING HOUSTON AND THE GREATER METRO AREA

EmpowerHome Team Houston serves home buyers and sellers across the greater Houston metropolitan area, including Harris County (Houston, Pasadena, Cypress, Humble, and Katy), Montgomery County (The Woodlands, Conroe, and Spring), Fort Bend County (Sugar Land, Missouri City, and Richmond), Brazoria County (Pearland, Alvin, and Lake Jackson), Galveston County (League City, Friendswood, and Galveston), Chambers County, Liberty County, and Waller County. From first-time homebuyers drawn to Houston’s exceptional value and opportunity to established sellers in sought-after neighborhoods, the team brings deep local expertise and a proven strategy to every corner of the greater Houston area.

ABOUT EMPOWERHOME TEAM HOUSTON

EmpowerHome Team Houston serves buyers and sellers across the greater Houston metropolitan area as part of the nationally recognized EmpowerHome Team network founded by Debbie Reynolds and Sarah Reynolds. Heard on KTRH 740 AM, EmpowerHome Team Houston has established itself as a trusted real estate resource across the metro—combining in-depth local market knowledge with the signature programs and guarantees that define EmpowerHome Team nationwide.

Specializing in helping home sellers achieve top dollar in one of America’s most diverse and opportunity-rich real estate markets, EmpowerHome Team Houston serves buyers and sellers across Harris, Montgomery, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston, Chambers, Liberty, and Waller Counties. Their proprietary approach—anchored by expert pricing guidance, strategic marketing, and buyer demand generation—consistently delivers results that outperform the market. Through the Sell with Certainty® guaranteed sale program and the Buy Back Guarantee, Houston homeowners can move forward with complete confidence backed by a team that stands behind every promise.

At the heart of the team’s work is a commitment to service that extends well beyond every transaction. EmpowerHome Team Houston is proud to support The Fisher House Foundation and other community causes throughout the greater Houston area—part of a national mission to give back $1 million annually to local worthy causes across 100 major U.S. cities. If you’re thinking about buying or selling a home in Houston or anywhere across the greater metro, EmpowerHome Team Houston would be honored to serve you. To learn more, visit empowerhome-team.com/offices/houston or call 832-479-3659

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