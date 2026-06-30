Frederick County Invites Public Input on Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund



FREDERICK, Md. – The public is invited to share feedback that will help shape how Frederick County invests funding from the Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund (CRRF). These meetings will provide an opportunity for community members to share priorities, ideas, and feedback on how CRRF funds should be reinvested locally.

“This funding represents an important opportunity to make meaningful investments in neighborhoods that have been disproportionally impacted by enforcement of cannabis laws,” said County Executive Jessica Fitzwater. “By centering resident voices, the program ensures that reinvestment aligns with real community needs and advances equitable outcomes.”

The Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund is a state program that directs cannabis tax revenues and conversion fees back into the communities most impacted by past cannabis prohibition. Eligible jurisdictions across the state receive dedicated allocations that can be used to support community-led initiatives, expand economic opportunity, strengthen public health and safety resources, and address historic inequities stemming from disproportionate enforcement.

Public input is essential to ensure that CRRF dollars are used effectively and transparently. As the County develops its reinvestment plan, community perspectives will guide decisions regarding programs, services, and projects that can deliver long-term impact.

There are several ways to participate in the process:

Attend a public meeting on Monday, July 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Butterfly Ridge Elementary School.

Drop in at one of two public information sessions in the Trust Room of the C. Burr Artz Library to share comments with Frederick County Government staff. The first session will take place on Thursday, July 16 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. and the second session will take place on Saturday, August 1 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Provide written comments online at www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/CRRF.

Residents, nonprofit organizations, community leaders, and anyone with an interest in strengthening reinvestment efforts are encouraged to provide feedback. Information collected will inform the County’s CRRF implementation plan and guide future decision making.

No advance registration is required. Participants will have the opportunity to share comments, ask questions, and learn more about CRRF, including eligible uses and next steps in the planning process.

To learn more, visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/CRRF.

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CONTACT: Hope Morris

Communications Manager

Office of Communications and Public Engagement

301-600-2590