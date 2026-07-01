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The Business Research Company's Comprehensive Computed Tomography (CT)-Guided Biopsy Market Report Covers Forecasts, Innovations And Industry Outlook

Expected to grow to $1.06 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The computed tomography (CT)-guided biopsy market has been gaining significant traction recently, driven by advances in imaging technology and the growing need for precise diagnostic procedures. This market is witnessing steady growth as healthcare providers increasingly adopt minimally invasive techniques to enhance diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, major players, and future trends shaping this sector.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Computed Tomography (CT)-Guided Biopsy Market

The CT-guided biopsy market has experienced notable expansion over recent years. It is projected to rise from $0.77 billion in 2025 to $0.82 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This increase during the historical period is primarily driven by factors such as the rising global cancer burden, enhanced use of imaging diagnostics, development of hospital radiology infrastructure, a growing preference for minimally invasive biopsy procedures, and improved access to CT imaging systems.

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Looking ahead, the market is set to continue its upward trend, reaching $1.06 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.6%. The forecast growth is influenced by the growing importance of early cancer detection, wider acceptance of precision medicine diagnostics, expansion of outpatient diagnostic centers, the aging population’s increasing demand for diagnostic interventions, and technological advancements in biopsy needles and procedural safety. Key market trends include the increasing use of minimally invasive diagnostic techniques for early and accurate disease identification, higher demand for image-guided interventions in oncology and infection diagnosis, preference for outpatient biopsy procedures to ease hospital workloads, growth of interventional radiology departments, and a stronger focus on early cancer screening and tissue-based diagnostics within clinical workflows.

Understanding the CT-Guided Biopsy Procedure and Its Diagnostic Role

Computed tomography (CT)-guided biopsy is a minimally invasive method that employs real-time CT imaging to direct a biopsy needle with precision into specific areas of the body to collect tissue samples. This approach allows for accurate targeting of lesions in difficult-to-access or complex anatomical locations, improving diagnostic accuracy while minimizing harm to surrounding healthy tissues. It is extensively used to investigate abnormalities such as tumors, infections, and inflammatory conditions by enabling comprehensive histopathological examination.

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Primary Driver Stimulating Growth in the CT-Guided Biopsy Market

The increasing global incidence of cancer stands out as a key factor driving demand for CT-guided biopsy procedures. This rise in cancer cases is largely linked to the growing elderly population, who are more susceptible to developing solid tumors that require precise and timely diagnostic confirmation. CT-guided biopsies facilitate accurate tissue sampling from deep or anatomically challenging lesions—commonly found in organs like the lung, liver, pancreas, kidney, and bone—where imaging alone is insufficient for conclusive diagnosis and treatment planning. For instance, in April 2024, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, part of the World Health Organization, reported nearly 20 million new cancer cases and close to 10 million cancer-related deaths worldwide in 2022. Projections suggest that by 2050, annual new cancer cases could reach 35 million, marking a 77% increase compared to 2022. This dramatic rise underscores the growing importance of CT-guided biopsy in cancer diagnostics, fueling market expansion.

Regional Market Share and Growth Outlook for CT-Guided Biopsy

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global CT-guided biopsy market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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