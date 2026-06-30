Public Policy for the People: The ADA, Election Updates, and What’s Next

The ADA’s Promise: Progress Made, Challenges Remain

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) became law 36 years ago on July 26, 1990. It protects the civil rights of people with disabilities and helps make sure they have the same opportunities as everyone else.

The ADA says that people with disabilities should be able to participate fully in their communities. This includes having access to public places and services, equal opportunities at work, accessible housing and transportation, and communication services for people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities. The law also protects people from discrimination based on disability.

The law led to many good changes, but people with disabilities still run into problems. They often wait a long time to get services. There aren't enough Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) to help them. There isn't enough housing that is accessible and that they can afford. Many towns don’t have public transportation and finding a job can be tough. People with disabilities keep speaking up about these problems so they can live, work, and be a full part of their communities. The disability community continues to advocate for fuller, richer, and more inclusive lives. It’s important to remember that what is possible today is due to the work of advocates like you. For years, before and after the ADA, the community has worked to build spaces that are shaped by the people who live in them

Election Update: Runoff Results and Special Session

Georgia voters returned to the polls on June 16, 2026, for primary runoff elections. A runoff happens when no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in the first primary election. The runoff decides which candidate will represent each political party in the November general election.

Several statewide races were decided.

In the Republican race for governor, Rick Jackson defeated Burt Jones and will be the Republican nominee for governor in November. In the Republican race for U.S. Senate, Mike Collins defeated Derek Dooley. Collins will face Senator Jon Ossoff, the Democratic nominee, in the November general election.

Other runoff elections selected party nominees for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, labor commissioner, insurance commissioner, state school superintendent, public service commission, and several legislative and local offices. Official election results are available from the Georgia Secretary of State at results.sos.ga.gov.

The day after the runoff election, the Georgia General Assembly began a special legislative session. This session was called by Governor Brian Kemp. A special session is a meeting of the legislature that takes place outside the regular legislative session. During a special session, lawmakers may only consider the topics chosen by the governor.

Many people expected lawmakers to change the boundaries of Georgia's congressional and legislative districts (called redistricting) after a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision changed how states may consider race when creating election districts.

However, legislative leaders announced they would not take up redistricting during this special session. They said they wanted more time to review the legal and practical issues before making changes. As a result, Georgia's current district maps will remain in place for the 2026 elections.

Instead, lawmakers focused on other election-related issues, including extending the deadline for changes to Georgia's voting system. Current law would have required changes to ballot QR codes beginning July 1, 2026, but legislators voted to delay that deadline while they continue studying election technology. Lawmakers also discussed possible property tax legislation during the session.

What Happens Next?

The candidates chosen in the June runoff will appear on the general election ballot on November 3, 2026. Georgia voters will elect a new governor and fill several statewide, legislative, and local offices.

Voters can check their registration status, view sample ballots, and find polling locations through the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter webpage before Election Day.

Public Policy is About the People!

In this month’s Letter from Leadership article [LINK TO THE ARTICLE WILL BE ADDED], GCDD Council member Jessica Cowell wrote, “When people hear the words ‘public policy,' they often think about legislation, committee meetings, or debates under the Gold Dome. They think about bills and resolutions. I understand why. But for me, public policy has never been about paperwork. It's always been about people.” Policy shapes the lives of real people every single day.

How is policy impacting your life? GCDD will be launching a story series to highlight Georgians like you and how everyday policy is affecting your life. What is working to help you live your life in the way you choose? What can be improved through improved policies? Details about this series and how you can be involved will be shared soon!