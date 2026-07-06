AsReader Announces Expansion of RFID Basket-Reading Solutions into North America with New Broadscope Patent

Customer has placed entire contents of cart in the AsReader Reading Tub for easy self checkout Peek into the cart of shopper with a cart full of RFID tagged items she will check out quickly using AsReader's new reading tub AsReader logo

Newly-approved U.S. patent strengthens technology platform for retail apparel, grocery, and automation applications while enhancing consumers' buying experience

Asterisk (TSE:6522)

We bring proven RFID technologies from Japan to retailers throughout North America; RFID enables retailers to improve customers' experience, reduce labor requirements, and see real-time inventory.” — Paul Whitney, Vice President and COO of AsReader, Inc.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AsReader , Inc., a provider of RFID and retail automation technologies, today announced the expansion of its RFID basket-reading solutions to now include the entire North American market. This will speed consumers through self-checkout lanes as they won't need to scan every item, and it will help retailers with more accurate checkouts, thereby reducing loss of missed items in carts. While Asterisk has previously obtained multiple U.S. patents related to RFID technologies, this latest broadscope patent is particularly significant because it provides broad patent protection for RFID basket-reading technology in retail operations in environments such as apparel stores, supermarkets, and other retail applications.Called the AsReader RFID Reading TUB , the Point-of Sale device has been developed, tested and implemented in Japan by parent company Asterisk, Inc. AsReader’s RFID technology enables retailers to instantly identify multiple tagged items placed together inside a shopping basket, tote, container, or checkout area. The technology has been deployed in apparel and specialty retail environments where RFID-based inventory management and checkout systems have become widely adopted, but not approved for us in North America until now.A key advantage to consumers and retailers of the AsReader platform is its proprietary RFID reading architecture, which creates a controlled reading zone capable of accurately identifying tagged items placed inside the basket while minimizing unintended reads from surrounding products. This enables both high read accuracy and operational reliability in busy retail environments.By combining innovative products with a robust broadscope patent portfolio, AsReader is committed to providing retailers with confidence in adopting next-generation RFID solutions while continuing to expand its presence throughout the United States.In June, 2026, AsReader received a Notice of Allowance and Issuance (NOA) from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering important aspects of this RFID reading technology. The newly approved broadscope patent further strengthens AsReader’s intellectual property portfolio and complements existing patent protection developed in Japan and other international markets, while making retail operations easier for both consumers and retailers alike.“Our goal is to bring proven RFID technologies from Japan to retailers throughout North America,” said Paul Whitney, Vice President and COO of AsReader, Inc. “Retailers are increasingly looking for ways to improve customer experience, reduce labor requirements, and gain real-time inventory visibility. RFID enables all three.”AsReader will work directly with retailers while also expanding partnerships with POS system providers, RFID tag manufacturers, system integrators, and technology partners throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. "The broadscope patent strengthens the intellectual property framework supporting RFID Reading TUB deployments and reinforces AsReader's long-term competitive position in one of the world's largest RFID markets," said Whitney.While retail apparel remains one of the fastest-growing RFID sectors due to its already established RFID infrastructure, AsReader also sees significant opportunities in grocery, supermarket, healthcare, logistics, warehouse, and supply-chain applications.AsReader management believes that advances in RFID technology will carve a new path for a new generation of checkout and inventory management systems, helping retailers improve efficiency while delivering a more seamless customer experience.The broadscope patent is owned by Asterisk, Inc. (Japan). AsReader, Inc. serves as the U.S. sales and marketing subsidiary responsible for commercializing RFID solutions in the North American market.###About AsReader, Inc.AsReader, Inc. specializes in AutoID, including mobile Barcode Scanners and RFID Readers/Writers, and all aspects of Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC). Headed by COO Paul Whitney, AsReader is an Oregon Corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Asterisk, Inc. of Japan. Founded in 2006 by charismatic CEO Noriyuki Suzuki, Asterisk is headquartered in Osaka with additional offices in Tokyo, Kyoto/Shiga, and Nagoya in Japan, Dalian and Shenzhen in China, and Portland, Oregon in the U.S. The company went public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2021 (TSE:6522). Major clients include a household-name beverage and snack logistics/transportation company in North America using over 25,000 AsReaders, manufacturers Toyota and Kawasaki, retailers Tokyu Hands and Aoyama, with a popular Drug Store chain using over 10,000 AsReaders, over 350 hospitals worldwide, and a well-known package delivery company in Japan using over 30,000 AsReaders.

RFID Reading TUB

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