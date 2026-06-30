HAWK project office coordinates global air defense upgrades at 31st annual review

The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Security Assistance Management Directorate's Non-Standard Missile System Directorate conducted the 31st HAWK Fair Share Sustainment Operations Review in Niagara Falls, New York, June 8-12.

The annual review was hosted by the HAWK Project Office. Representatives from HAWK partner nations Bahrain, Japan, Jordan, Spain and Ukraine met with representatives from Romania and U.S. government and defense industry experts to address system upgrades and obsolescence mitigation.

AMCOM Security Assistance Management Directorate DirectorRick Story andNon-Standard Missile System Directorate acting Associate DirectorGreg Robinson opened the event by welcoming attendees and calling for collaborative, open communication.

Ellsworth “Kenny" Johnson III, the HAWK project manager, delivered the keynote "State of HAWK" presentation under the theme "Strike First. Defend Always."

Johnson emphasized the missile system's historical significance, its current battlefield role and ongoing technical upgrades designed to keep the system viable. Active initiatives led by the project office include obsolescence mitigation strategies, missile reliability improvements, missile cloning, command and control upgrades, communications upgrades, and analog-to-digital launcher conversions.

Following the general briefings, international delegates met with program managers to address country-specific program requirements and technical requests.

Attending military leaders expressed strong support for the ongoing coordination and technical support provided by the project office. Bahrain Army Maj. Abdulla Albuainain said the face-to-face updates from the project office were highly beneficial. Spanish Army Lt. Col. Salvador Fernandez described the meetings as highly productive and expressed confidence that the project office would resolve outstanding technical issues. Ukrainian Col. Denys Shazhnyi praised both the operational effectiveness of the HAWK system and the project office’s support.

To mark the 31st annual meeting, international delegates were presented with ceremonial plaques.

Industry partners demonstrated their latest capabilities and hosted consultation sessions for member nations. Key industry representatives providing briefings included RTX ‘s Raytheon, the original equipment manufacturer; PROJECTXYZ, the contractor logistics support provider; and Sielman Corp., the overhaul, repair and return services provider. BOH Corp. and Torch Technologies also presented.

U.S. government representatives included personnel from the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant and the Army’s Unit Training and Certification Division. Leticia "Tish" Garcia, the HAWK FSSO #31 lead, and Velvet Wayand, the coordinator, played pivotal roles in ensuring the event's success.

The HAWK air defense missile system entered service with the U.S. Army in 1959 and remained in active service until the mid-1990s. More than a dozen nations have acquired the system through foreign military sales over the last 50 years.