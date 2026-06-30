Don’t go it alone, Fort Polk’s EFMP is there to support you

FORT POLK, La. — Taking care of a military family member with special needs can be challenging. An exceptional family member is a is a child or adult with any physical, emotional, developmental, or intellectual disorder that requires special treatment, therapy, education, training, or counseling. The right support can ease the obstacles they face. The Exceptional Family Member Program is a mandatory enrollment program that assists active-duty military families who have a family member that has been identified as having special medical and/or educational needs. The special needs are documented through enrollment in the EFMP utilizing the DD Form 2792 (Family Member Medical Summary). The EFMP works with other military and civilian agencies to provide comprehensive and coordinated community support. Christina Barrett, Fort Polk EFMP program coordinator, said the program is intended to ensure military families with specialty care needs are supported and provided for with resources, connection, installation locations, medical and educational care. Barrett and her team at Army Community Service and Prevention Center, 1685 Bell Richard Ave., are the foundation of the Fort Polk EFMP program. No matter where you are on your EFMP journey, they can guide you where you need to be and help you progress along your path. “We are here so the service member can focus on the mission knowing that their family’s needs can be met,” Barrett said. The most important thing an EFMP family should know, according to Barrett, is that they need an accurate and updated EFMP enrollment. That’s just one thing she can help with. “It’s not only mandatory but imperative to ensure that a special family member is assigned to a location that can adequately provide for the dependent’s specific specialty care needs,” Barrett said. “EFMP Family Support is there to be a gateway to unlocking and coordinating specialized services, programs, resources and supports for dependents.” EFMP works with families to ensure continuity of care and support as they navigate the difficulties of military life that can be compounded with medical or educational needs. “We are there as a resource and support so that families do not have to manage these stressors alone,” Barrett said. Tammy Summers, EFMP health systems specialist, agrees. As part of the medical portion of helping exceptional family members, Summers looks at EFMP as an assignment coordination tool — one that requires mandatory enrollment for a military family member who gets specialty care. “It (EFMP) helps in the readiness of Soldiers and families. When the family is taken care of the Soldier is ready,” Summers said. Tiffany Koch, Fort Polk school liaison officer, completes the trifecta when it comes to the integral effort of caring for EFMP families. Koch said the program is designed to mitigate the conflict between mission and family concerns. “Let EFMP help you get the services you need and ensure the exceptional family member’s special needs are met,” Koch said. “I think families forget it’s a full support program offering clinical care referrals, additional insurance options, school supports, family support groups, activities, assistance with accommodations and modifications to meet ADA compliance. It’s a one stop shop support program.” For more information at the Fort Polk level call 726-780-1162 or 520-706-2549. Another information resource can be found at the official Army EFMP website at https://efmp.army.mil/home.