NHHC Announces the Digital Release of “America's Navy at 250: The Historic Collections of Naval History and Heritage Command”

Naval History and Heritage Command announced the digital release of its newest publication “America’s Navy at 250: The Historic Collections of the Naval History and Heritage Command”, June 30, 2026.

In this volume, curators, collection managers, historians, and other experts from across NHHC highlight a selection of 250 artifacts, works of art, and submerged cultural sites preserved and protected by the command on behalf of the American public.

“Within these pages, you will discover historic ships, aircraft, and weapons, as well as examples of technological advancements, and the personal effects of heroes, including Medals of Honor,” said Acting Secretary of the Navy, Hung Cao, in the book’s foreword. “You will see history brought to life through art that depicts historic events from the era before photography, and more.”

These artifacts represent a tangible link to the past for Navy sailors and are representative of a material heritage that stretches back more than 250 years. With more than 400,000 artifacts, 20,000 works of art, and 20,000 submerged cultural sites, to choose from, this book is a very small representative sample of the command’s much larger effort to preserve the past and inspire current and future sailors and warfighters.

“The story of the United States and U.S. Navy over 250 years are inexorably linked,” said NHHC Director, Rear Adm. Samuel J. Cox, USN (ret.). “This compendium honors and commemorates both the birthday of the United States and of the U.S. Navy from the perspective of material culture.”

To download the digital edition of this publication, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/publication/issues/77214

To download other NHHC publications, visit: https://www.history.navy.mil/research/publications/publications-by-subject.html

NHHC, located at the Washington Navy Yard, is responsible for the preservation, analysis, and dissemination of U.S. naval history and heritage. It provides the knowledge foundation for the Navy by maintaining historically relevant resources and products that reflect the Navy's unique and enduring contributions through our nation's history and supports the fleet by assisting with and delivering professional research, analysis, and interpretive services. NHHC is composed of many activities including the Navy Department Library, the Navy Operational Archives, the Navy art and artifact collections, underwater archeology, Navy histories, ten museums, USS Constitution repair facility and the historic ship Nautilus.

For more news from NHHC, visit http://www.history.navy.mil