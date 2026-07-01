Intelligent Audit Named 'AI-based Logistics Solution of the Year' in 9th Annual AI Breakthrough Awards Program

Ninth Annual Program Honors the Top Innovators Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence

The hardest cost leaks in transportation are the ones that look like normal activity until you look closely at the patterns underneath, which is why most teams catch them too late or not at all” — Hannah Testani, CEO of Intelligent Audit

ROCHELLE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Audit , a global leader in freight audit, recovery, logistics spend intelligence and AI-powered optimization, today announced that DeepDetectAI , its proprietary machine learning engine for detecting hidden cost drivers and fraud in shipping data, has been selected as the winner of the “AI-based Logistics Solution of the Year” award in the 9th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence market.Most AI tools applied to logistics rely on rules or surface-level validation to flag obvious errors, but the costliest issues in transportation and supply chain operations often look correct on paper while hiding real financial damage underneath. An invoice with misapplied service codes, an incorrect weight calculation or a quietly duplicated charge can pass standard checks and reach payment before anyone notices. DeepDetectAI was built specifically to find those errors, applying machine learning across millions of shipment records to identify the patterns, anomalies and subtle deviations that traditional audits routinely miss.As fraud has become a growing concern in increasingly decentralized logistics networks, the platform also continuously monitors behavioral patterns across shipping data to surface duplicate shipments, manipulated charges and unauthorized account usage that would otherwise go unnoticed. A core design principle is the shift from reactive analysis to proactive intelligence: rather than identifying issues weeks or months after the fact, DeepDetectAI flags anomalies the moment they deviate from historical patterns, giving operations teams the opportunity to intervene before costs compound.Underpinning the technology is a pairing of machine learning with decades of logistics and parcel audit expertise inside Intelligent Audit, ensuring the insights surfaced are not only technically valid but operationally meaningful for the teams acting on them. Customers using DeepDetectAI have identified significant misapplied charges, prevented duplicate payments and stopped compounding spend before it escalated, with the platform turning high-volume shipping data into actionable intelligence that protects margins and reduces risk.“The hardest cost leaks in transportation are the ones that look like normal activity until you look closely at the patterns underneath, which is why most teams catch them too late or not at all,” said Hannah Testani, CEO of Intelligent Audit. “DeepDetectAI surfaces those issues the moment they happen, drawing on billions of shipment records and the kind of logistics expertise that turns the findings into something operations teams can actually act on. Recognition from AI Breakthrough is a validation of the path we have taken with DeepDetectAI, and a credit to the team behind it.”For nearly a decade, the AI Breakthrough Awards have researched, analyzed and recognized the most important advances in artificial intelligence, and this year’s field is the strongest yet. Thousands of nominations from over 20 countries poured in across categories including Agentic AI, Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Robotics, Natural Language Processing and industry-specific AI applications – underscoring the explosive global growth of AI and its importance as the defining technology of our time.“Anomaly detection is one of the places where machine learning has actually proven its value in the enterprise, especially in categories like logistics where the data volume is too large for any human team to review and the cost of a missed exception adds up quickly,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “DeepDetectAI is a thoughtfully built solution that reflects real care in how the technology was applied to a difficult problem. We are proud to recognize Intelligent Audit as our 2026 AI-based Logistics Solution of the Year winner.”As global supply chains continue to grow in complexity and as the cost pressure on shippers continues to intensify, Intelligent Audit continues to extend DeepDetectAI across more data sources, behavioral patterns and customer environments, helping more organizations turn the noise in their shipping data into actionable, financially meaningful insights.About Intelligent AuditIntelligent Audit is a leading provider of AI-powered freight audit, recovery, and analytics solutions. The company helps shippers transform transportation data into actionable intelligence, enabling smarter decisions, reduced costs, and improved supply chain performance. Intelligent Audit supports organizations from growing e-commerce brands to global enterprises with scalable technology, deep industry expertise, and a commitment to delivering measurable results.About AI BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing and industry-specific AI applications. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

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