New York State Office of Parks Announces Renovated Peerless Pool Complex Opens at Saratoga Spa State Park

Redesigned Accessible Wading Pool, Improved Water Slides and Plunge Pool

The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP) today announced the opening of a renovated Peerless Pool complex at Saratoga Spa State Park. The $3.6 million renovation has transformed the “kiddie pool" area utilizing specialized designs to emphasize the park’s natural beauty and promote mental and physical wellness of young park goers.

OPRHP Commissioner Kathy Moser said, "The Peerless Pool at Saratoga Spa State Park has welcomed generations of people seeking wellness, recreation and an escape from the summer heat. Thanks to Governor Hochul, this renovation expands the park's excellent pool offerings and adds new creative amenities and experiences for thousands of parents and their children. The nature-inspired design has transformed the complex into an accessible, vibrant space where young New Yorkers can get offline and get outside.”

The newly renovated kiddie pool reduces the amount of concrete and introduces nature-inspired design elements, including a replica of the park's famous natural Geyser Island Spouter. This replica spouter flows into a stream which leads into the kiddie pool. Encompassing the children's area are a new garden, sitting area, and gazebos. Additional improvements include an ADA-accessible zero-entry kiddie pool and multiple spray features for children, as well as refurbished and reconfigured water slides and plunge pool. Basic pool infrastructure such as circulation pumps and disinfection systems has also been upgraded.

Kimberly H. Ridley, New York State Chief Disability Officer, said, “Public pools are a staple of summer, but they can be incredibly frustrating to navigate if you use a wheelchair or have mobility challenges. An ADA-accessible, zero-entry wading pool means kids can just focus on being kids, without the physical barriers. I’m thrilled to see New York State prioritizing this kind of thoughtful, accessible design so that all families can enjoy Saratoga Spa State Park together safely and independently."

The Peerless Pool complex at Saratoga Spa State Park, originally built in 1962, hosts on average 75,000 people from June to September every year. The kiddie pool and waterslides were last renovated 30 years ago in 1996. The complex also includes an Olympic-size pool.

The park also offers the historic Victoria Pool, a smaller pool surrounded by arched promenades located near the Saratoga Spa State Park Golf Course.

The Peerless Pool renovation builds on Governor Hochul’s commitment to expanding green spaces across New York State to provide children and families opportunities to be outside, unplug and play, and spend time with loved ones. The FY 2026-27 Enacted Budget includes $340 million for OPRHP to invest in enhancing and improving state parks and historic sites. This substantial level of funding will aid the ongoing transformation of New York’s flagship parks and support critical infrastructure projects throughout the park system. The budget also includes $20 million for NY SWIMS, the governor’s initiative to expand access to safe swimming and invest in State parks and pools.

The Peerless and Victoria Pools are open daily from 10am-6pm through September 7, 2026. Entry to the Peerless Pool is free. The vehicle use fee for this section of the park is $10 between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm through September 7. Both pool areas include food and beverage services, showers, locker rooms and restrooms.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, and welcomes over 88 million visits annually. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer app or call 518.474.0456. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, the OPRHP Blog or via the OPRHP Newsroom.