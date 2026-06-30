Unplug and Play: Governor Hochul Announces 20 Projects Awarded $10 Million in Funding From Round 2 of the Municipal Parks and Recreation Statewide Grant Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that more than $10 million in funding was awarded to 20 projects as part of Round 2 of the Municipal Parks and Recreation (MPR) Grant Program to fund the development and improvement of municipal parks and recreation sites statewide for the public to enjoy. Funding for this program was provided by the $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act.

"These grants will help communities with a range of projects to encourage New Yorkers to ‘Get Offline, Get Outside’ and enjoy healthy, active recreation,” Governor Hochul said. "This new round of funding from the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act continues New York State’s commitment to helping expand access to safe and welcoming parks and recreational facilities all across the state."

The MPR grant funding provides for the construction of recreational facilities and other improvements to municipally owned recreational sites and parks, such as playgrounds, courts, playing fields, and facilities for swimming, biking, boating, picnicking, hiking, fishing, camping or other recreational activities. This grant opportunity can fund up to 90% of the total eligible project costs and total grant awards are capped at $900,000 for each project. More than half of the grant funding awarded benefits disadvantaged communities across New York significantly impacted by environmental changes.

New York State Parks Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “Governor Hochul’s Municipal Parks and Recreation Grant Program is creating new opportunities for communities across New York to expand access to outdoor recreation, improve local parks, and enhance the quality of life for residents. We look forward to partnering with this second round of grant recipients to bring these exciting projects to life and create lasting benefits for generations to come.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “The $10 million in this second round of the Municipal Parks and Recreation Grant Program illustrates Governor Hochul’s commitment to expanding outdoor recreation opportunities for the health of our communities and natural environment. With $4.2 billion funded through the dynamic Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act, more New Yorkers will be able to unplug and play at new or upgraded parks and recreation sites statewide.”

The awards include:

Capital Region

Town of Germantown – $175,181 to develop four permanent, publicly accessible pickleball courts within an underutilized area of Palatine Park. The project will expand equitable access to court-based recreation and provide safe, inclusive, and inter-generational recreational opportunities that support community health, social connection, and public use of municipal parkland.

– $175,181 to develop four permanent, publicly accessible pickleball courts within an underutilized area of Palatine Park. The project will expand equitable access to court-based recreation and provide safe, inclusive, and inter-generational recreational opportunities that support community health, social connection, and public use of municipal parkland. Town of Rensselaerville – $124,647 to restore a combination sports court and add an accessible parking spot and pathway to the court at the town park in the Hamlet of Rensselaerville.

Central Region

City of Auburn – $492,555 to reconstruct the tennis and pickleball courts at Casey Park, located at 150 North Division Street.

– $492,555 to reconstruct the tennis and pickleball courts at Casey Park, located at 150 North Division Street. Village of Canastota – $860,463 to rehabilitate the Canastota Recreation Park. The project will refurbish soccer, baseball and softball fields, resurface basketball and tennis courts, create a pickleball court, increase available parking, modernize restroom facilities, and enhance accessibility.

Finger Lakes

Town of Gates – $377,000 to renovate the basketball and tennis courts while constructing additional pickleball courts at Lions Park. Sustainable, robust materials will be incorporated specially designed for safe, accessible and long-term public benefit.

– $377,000 to renovate the basketball and tennis courts while constructing additional pickleball courts at Lions Park. Sustainable, robust materials will be incorporated specially designed for safe, accessible and long-term public benefit. Town of Bristol – $202,450 to reconstruct the two tennis courts at Levi Corser Park. When completed they will provide safe, accessible, and inclusive facilities for members of the public, particularly seniors and students to play tennis or pickleball for all ages and abilities.

Long Island

Village of Patchogue – $570,031 to improve Belzak Park to address the community need for court-based recreation by renovating the existing tennis courts and adding pickleball courts, enhancing opportunities for active recreation and year-round community use for residents and visitors.

– $570,031 to improve Belzak Park to address the community need for court-based recreation by renovating the existing tennis courts and adding pickleball courts, enhancing opportunities for active recreation and year-round community use for residents and visitors. Village of Hempstead – $350,000 to install a new obstacle course and outdoor fitness area at Mirschel Park. This project will run parallel to other planned improvements in the park to expand year-round recreational and educational access.

– $350,000 to install a new obstacle course and outdoor fitness area at Mirschel Park. This project will run parallel to other planned improvements in the park to expand year-round recreational and educational access. City of Long Beach – $180,000 to improve and resurface the weathered basketball courts located at the Long Beach Recreation Center to enhance the campus experience and promote greater participation in healthy, outdoor activities. This project will ensure the site continues to meet the high standards of accessibility, safety, and quality that all community members deserve, furthering the City’s ongoing commitment to improving public recreational infrastructure and promoting equitable access to green spaces.

Mid-Hudson

Village of Mamaroneck – $900,000 to renovate the Harbor Island Park Playground to restore a beloved community hub within a park that receives 300,000 visits annually. The project will replace deteriorating equipment with a safe, inclusive playground for children of all abilities, featuring accessible ramps and sensory play features, ensuring engaging play for families across the region.

– $900,000 to renovate the Harbor Island Park Playground to restore a beloved community hub within a park that receives 300,000 visits annually. The project will replace deteriorating equipment with a safe, inclusive playground for children of all abilities, featuring accessible ramps and sensory play features, ensuring engaging play for families across the region. Town of Saugerties – $605,025 to develop a new summertime attraction at the Cantine Veterans Sports Complex for people of all ages and abilities. This splash pad will serve up to 80 persons at a time with a non-slip surface and various nozzles and features that spray, mist, rain, and shoot streams of water-creating an engaging and interactive space for water play.

– $605,025 to develop a new summertime attraction at the Cantine Veterans Sports Complex for people of all ages and abilities. This splash pad will serve up to 80 persons at a time with a non-slip surface and various nozzles and features that spray, mist, rain, and shoot streams of water-creating an engaging and interactive space for water play. Town of Hyde Park – $112,500 to rehabilitate the Hackett Hill Park Bathhouse. This project will address much-needed improvements to the building’s electrical and plumbing systems and incorporate accessible features, ensuring that the public has equitable access to the bathhouse.

Mohawk Valley

Town of Herkimer – $900,000 to improve Herkimer Town Park at 154 Pine Grove Roadby demolishing and reconstructing the park’s pavilion and restroom facilities, reconstructing an inclusive multi-use athletic field and adding new recreational amenities such as bocce courts, basketball upgrades and seating.

New York City

New York City – $900,000 to reconstruct Eae J. Mitchell Park, located in the Bronx. The project will reconstruct the open plaza space with seating, adult fitness and interactive musical elements. It will also add park security lighting for improved safety, new water and drainage systems, and native plantings. This project is part of the City’s Community Parks Initiative, which targets playgrounds in high-need areas for capital improvements.

North County

Village of Carthage – $839,218 to renovate the existing playground and construct a new splash pad at Carthage Park to replace aging equipment, improve accessibility and expand safe inclusive outdoor recreation.

Southern Tier

City of Norwich – $810,000 to improve safety, accessibility and play opportunities at Bruchhausen Park through replacement of aging playground equipment, court space and safety surfacing. The project will reinvest in this neighborhood park to provide a modern, accessible play space for children and families while supporting continued everyday recreational use.

– $810,000 to improve safety, accessibility and play opportunities at Bruchhausen Park through replacement of aging playground equipment, court space and safety surfacing. The project will reinvest in this neighborhood park to provide a modern, accessible play space for children and families while supporting continued everyday recreational use. City of Elmira – $900,000 to build a new skate and bike park at Eldridge Park. The skate facilities will provide recreational opportunities for youth and adults alike. The park will provide new jump rails, quarter pipes, a cement bowl and ramps which will allow for larger events and tournaments to be held, encouraging tourism.

– $900,000 to build a new skate and bike park at Eldridge Park. The skate facilities will provide recreational opportunities for youth and adults alike. The park will provide new jump rails, quarter pipes, a cement bowl and ramps which will allow for larger events and tournaments to be held, encouraging tourism. Town of Richford – $39,400 to complete flooring improvements to the large pavilion at Rawley Park. The new concrete floor will extend the life of the pavilion for many years to come, making it more accessible and safer for our guests. The park and the pavilion are vital resources for the community for concerts, weddings, graduations, parties and other important events.

Western New York

Village of Barker – $136,800 to design and construct a basketball court at David Barker Park.

– $136,800 to design and construct a basketball court at David Barker Park. Town of Clarence – $572,643 to construct an all-inclusive playground at Town Place Park in partnership with the Clarence Lions Club, creating a universally accessible play space that serves children of all abilities, enhancing recreational equity and community inclusion.

State Senator Shelley Mayer said, "I am pleased that the Village of Mamaroneck will receive funding through the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act to renovate the Harbor Island Playground. I am especially grateful that these improvements will make the playground more accessible and inclusive, ensuring that all children can play and enjoy this wonderful space. Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul for allocating this funding for the Village of Mamaroneck. I am also deeply grateful to every New Yorker who voted in favor of the Environmental Bond Act in 2022, helping create more accessible, welcoming, and enjoyable public spaces for families throughout our community.”

State Senator Luis R. Sepúlveda said, “I thank Governor Hochul for continuing to prioritize resources for high-need communities, such as the district I represent, and for recognizing that equitable access to parks is essential to public health, environmental justice and community well-being. This $900,000 investment in J. Mitchell Park is a major win for the Bronx. For too long, too many of our communities have lacked access to safe, high-quality green spaces. Through the Community Parks Initiative, this project will transform the park into a vibrant, accessible hub with modern amenities—from fitness equipment and interactive features to improved lighting and stormwater infrastructure that enhances both safety and resilience. These are exactly the kinds of targeted investments our neighborhoods deserve.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “Parks are where families spend time together, neighbors meet, kids play, and people enjoy the outdoors. Investing in these spaces makes our communities healthier and more vibrant. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul for continuing to support projects that will improve parks and recreation areas across Central New York, ensuring our communities have even more to enjoy."

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Every New Yorker deserves access to the outdoors and free, local spaces where they can stay active, cool off during the summer months, and enjoy a good quality of life. I’m proud to have championed funding that’s coming directly to our communities in Germantown, Hyde Park, and Saugerties to improve local parks and create new recreation options, including new splash pads and pickleball courts. These investments will provide spaces where neighbors of all ages can benefit from, and I thank the Governor for supporting these local projects.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “Better parks and recreational spaces mean more opportunities for our communities to gather, play, and build stronger bonds with their neighbors. I want to thank Governor Hochul for spearheading this program, and specifically for providing substantial dollars to the Town of Gates in my district to create the kind of facilities that our neighbors deserve!”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, "I'm thrilled to see funding go towards renovating Rensselaerville's court and add accessibility upgrades. Investments like these improve quality of life for local residents in our Hilltowns while delivering a government that tangibly improves people's lives. Thank you to Governor Hochul and my legislative colleagues for continuing to invest in our rural communities across New York State."

State Senator Siela Bynoe said, “Investments like the Municipal Parks and Recreation Grant Program play a vital role in strengthening our communities by creating spaces that unite residents and encourage outdoor enjoyment. The enhancements at Mirschel Park in the Village of Hempstead will invite community members to connect with their neighbors, whether by tackling the new obstacle course or staying active in the fitness area. New York State’s support for local parks fosters community wellness and enhances the quality of life for its residents, which is essential for building healthy and vibrant neighborhoods.”

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, “As we encourage families to unplug and play this summer, we must also provide communities with the resources to improve our parks and open spaces. Funding these projects across New York State — including new pickleball courts at Palatine Park in Germantown and restoration of the bathhouse at Hackett Hill Park in Hyde Park — will expand recreational opportunities for our neighbors and families and get more people outdoors!”

Assemblymember Steve Otis said,“Local parks and recreation programs are vitally important to the life of every community. State grants help local governments fund these resources and lower costs to property taxpayers. Congratulations to the village of Mamaroneck for the upgrades at the very popular Harbor Island playground and to all the recipients of this round of funding. Governor Hochul has been a consistent supporter of parks and recreation grant funding. Our partners at the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation continue to work with Westchester communities on important projects.”

Assemblymember Demond Meeks said, "Providing our youth and families with safe, modern spaces to stay active is essential to building a healthy community. This $377,000 investment at Lions Park will not only revitalize our basketball and tennis courts but will ensure they are built to last using safe, sustainable materials. I'm proud to see New York State invest directly in the longevity of the Town of Gates' recreational spaces.”

Assemblymember Noah Burroughs said, “I am excited to see this investment in Mirschel Park in the Village of Hempstead. Revitalizing and enhancing parks throughout our communities is an investment in our future, and this project will provide lasting benefits for the residents and families. Showing our commitment to our community is my number one priority.”

NYC Council Member Justin E. Sanchez said, “A great park can be an anchor of a community. It's where neighbors meet, children make lifelong memories, and families come together across generations,” said Council Member Justin E. Sanchez, “The Governor’s investment in and thoughtful redesign of Eae J. Mitchell Park will strengthen the heart of this neighborhood with safer, more welcoming spaces that bring people together."

City of Norwich Mayor Robert Jeffrey said, “Today's announcement is great news for families in the City of Norwich. Parks and the recreation they offer are at the heart of strong communities, providing places for families to gather, children to play and neighbors to connect. The improvements planned for Bruchhausen park will enhance the quality of life and expand wellness opportunities for our residents and further strengthen our City's East Side neighborhoods. We are grateful to Governor Hochul and our state representatives for their support and commitment to the City of Norwich."

City of Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell said, “The MPR grant award to the City of Elmira for our new skatepark project at Eldridge Park is a huge and foundational piece to the overall effort, to make the project a reality. Replacing the current 25 year old skatepark facility with a new, fully equipped skatepark will supremely benefit our community, giving young people and families a modern skatepark to enjoy for the next 25 years. And, it will become a tourist draw to the City of Elmira and Chemung County, within our region. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership to help make this new skatepark a reality in our City.”

City of Auburn Mayor Jimmy Giannettino said, "We're grateful to Governor Hochul and New York State for investing in Casey Park's tennis and pickleball courts. Parks are essential gathering places that promote health, wellness, and community, and this award reflects our shared commitment to providing high-quality recreational opportunities for residents of all ages."

Village of Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri said, “Parks and recreation are at the heart of strong, vibrant communities and Governor Hochul understands the important role they play. This investment will allow us to enhance one of our neighborhood parks, creating a better space for families and residents throughout the Greater Patchogue community. We are grateful to Governor Hochul and New York State for their continued support.”

Village of Hempstead Mayor Waylyn Hobbs said, “I am grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued partnership and unwavering commitment to the Village of Hempstead. Her investment in our community reflects a shared belief that every resident deserves access to quality recreational opportunities. This additional funding will allow us to add an exciting obstacle course for our young people. On behalf of the residents of Hempstead, we thank Governor Hochul for once again demonstrating that she is a true champion for our community.”

Village of Barker Mayor Aaron Davis said, “The Village of Barker is pleased to hear about the NYS Municipal Parks and Recreation Grant award that will fund a new basketball court in David Barker Park, Main Street and would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Governor Kathy Hochul. This exciting project represents a significant investment in the Village's recreational amenities and will provide residents of all ages with expanded opportunities for healthy, active lifestyles. The addition of the basketball court will bring a much-needed recreational asset within the Village limits, enhancing year-round opportunities for physical activity and community engagement. To further maximize the use of this new facility, the Village plans to transform the court into an ice-skating rink during the winter months, creating a versatile, four-season recreational space for residents and visitors alike. Through careful planning and continued pursuit of grant funding, the Village has worked diligently to improve the quality of life for its residents while preserving the charm of our quaint rural community. This grant award will play an important role in helping the Village continue that mission and provide recreational opportunities that will benefit the community for years to come.”

Village of Canastota Mayor Rosanne Warner said, "On behalf of the residents of the Village of Canastota I would like to sincerely thank Governor Hochul and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation for this wonderful opportunity. We are over the moon with appreciation that these funds are being awarded to our small community. Our Recreation Park is more than 60 years old and has never had a major renovation of this magnitude. We are elated that this grant award will be used to update the park, which will help us better serve the needs of our community and provide better access for all of our residents. These much-needed upgrades would not be possible without the assistance of the Governor’s office and OPRHP and we again thank them for this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Village of Mamaroneck Mayor Sharon Torres said, “We are incredibly grateful to Governor Hochul, New York State Parks, and the Environmental Bond Act for awarding the Village $900,000 through the Municipal Parks and Recreation Grant Program. This funding will help us replace aging playground equipment at Harbor Island Park with a safer, more inclusive and more accessible space for children of all abilities. Harbor Island Park is one of our most beloved community spaces, and this project reflects our continued commitment to improving public spaces and expanding recreational opportunities for generations to come.”

Town of Saugerties Supervisor Fred Costello said, "This investment in the Cantine Veterans Sports Complex will enhance one of our community's most important gathering places and create more opportunities for residents and families to get outside and stay active. I appreciate Governor Hochul's continued commitment to investing in local parks and recreation, helping communities like ours thrive."

Town of Gates Supervisor Cosmo Giunta said, "The Town of Gates is excited and grateful to receive a $377,000 Round 2 Municipal Parks and Recreation Grant to renovate the basketball and tennis courts while constructing additional pickleball courts at Lions Park. This project directly advances the community-identified recreational goals outlined in the Town of Gates 2025–2029 Capital Improvement Plan and reflects our commitment to providing modern, inclusive recreational opportunities for residents of all ages. We sincerely thank Governor Kathy Hochul and our State partners for their investment in our community. Their support will allow us to create safe, accessible, and sustainable recreational facilities using robust, long-lasting materials that will serve the Town of Gates for generations to come. This investment is a tremendous benefit to our residents and a testament to what can be accomplished through strong state and local partnerships."

Town of Bristol Supervisor Laura Abplanalp said, “We are delighted that New York State has awarded the Town of Bristol a $202,450 grant to restore the tennis courts at Levi-Corser Park into a safe, accessible facility for both tennis and pickleball. This refurbishment is badly needed as the courts fell into disrepair during Covid and became unstable. We are grateful to everyone who helped secure this funding, especially our community residents, state representatives, and Governor Kathy Hochul for investing in Bristol and supporting the revitalization of our rural communities!”

Town of Clarence Supervisor Patrick Casilio said, “I am grateful to Governor Hochul for prioritizing funding through the Municipal Parks and Recreation Grant program. This funding will facilitate the construction of a universally designed, inclusive playground in Clarence. When complete, it will provide an inviting and engaging recreational resource for children of all abilities. As a community, we are honored to partner with New York State on the advancement of vibrant and accessible public spaces and places.”

Town of Herkimer Supervisor Dominic Frank said, “The Town of Herkimer is grateful to Governor Hochul and the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation for funding the improvements to the Town Park through this award. These funded improvements which consist of making the bathrooms handicapped accessible, the park’s pavilion larger, adding bocce courts and multi-use athletic fields will greatly add to the Park’s amenities which already include a recently added half-mile paved walking trail, National Fitness and Studio Courts making the Town Park a true asset for residents of the Town and surrounding area. Additionally, this award continues the State’s and Governor Hochul’s investment in this area of the Town of Herkimer as the Town Park is adjacent to the buildings the State has awarded funding for to create a Community Center through a BRICKS award earlier this year. Combined these awards will truly make this area of the Town of Herkimer a place for residents to come together for social and recreational opportunities. Thank you Governor Hochul.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibsonsaid, "Our parks are the heart of our neighborhoods, where children play, families gather, our seniors can stay active, and communities come together. That is why investing in our public and green spaces, like Eae J. Mitchell Park, is so important. By modernizing essential water and drainage infrastructure, enhancing security lighting, and improving this treasured community space, we are creating a safer, more welcoming space for our Bronx families to enjoy. Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul for including the Bronx in this statewide grant program and for recognizing that investments in our parks are investments in the health, safety, and quality of life of our residents."

New York’s Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act

On November 8, 2022, New York voters overwhelmingly approved the $4.2 billion Environmental Bond Act. State agencies, local governments, and partners will be able to access funding to protect water quality, help communities adapt to climate change, improve resiliency, and create green jobs. Bond Act funding will support new and expanded projects across the state to safeguard drinking water sources, reduce pollution and protect communities and natural resources from climate change. Progress on implementing funding continues, with New York State committing more than $1.5 billion, or 30 percent, of Bond Act funds to date. For more information and to sign up for progress updates, go to the Environmental Bond Act webpage.

The MPR grant program complements Governor Hochul’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative. The FY27 Budge t includes millions in investments to help New York families put their devices down, get offline and get outside where they can connect with community, stay healthy and improve their mental wellbeing. Included in this executive budget is a recommitment to the grant programs that are helping communities build and maintain playgrounds, playing fields, swimming pools, spraygrounds and community centers. The FY27 Budget allocates $75 million for NY BRICKS, $20 million for NY PLAYS and another $20 million for NY SWIMS.