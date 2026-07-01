Phoenix Motor Launches Integrated AI Infrastructure Platform to Power the Next Generation AI Economy

Company Unifies AI PowerPod™, GridStor™, EF-20NG AI Power Campus™ and Distributed Energy Solutions into a Scalable Platform

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC: PEVM), through its EdisonFuture subsidiary, today announced the launch of its integrated AI Infrastructure Platform, bringing together the Company’s recently introduced AI PowerPod™, GridStor™ Energy Storage Systems, EF-20NG AI Power Campus™, and distributed energy technologies into a unified infrastructure ecosystem designed to support the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence economy.The announcement follows the Company’s recent launches of its GridStor™ utility-scale battery energy storage platform, EF-20NG AI Power Campus™ modular power generation platform, and AI PowerPod™ modular AI infrastructure platform, creating an integrated technology stack designed to address one of the most critical constraints facing artificial intelligence growth: access to reliable, scalable, and rapidly deployable power infrastructure.“The next wave of AI growth may ultimately be constrained not by chips, but by power,” said Denton Peng, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Motor Inc.“Our vision is to build the infrastructure foundation that enables AI deployment anywhere. By integrating power generation, energy storage, microgrids, and AI-ready infrastructure into a unified platform, we believe Phoenix Motor can help customers accelerate AI deployment timelines while improving reliability and reducing development risk.”“We believe the convergence of artificial intelligence, energy, and digital infrastructure represents one of the most significant industrial transformation opportunities of the coming decade, and Phoenix Motor intends to establish itself as a provider of integrated AI infrastructure solutions across North America.”EF-20NG AI Power Campus™ provides customers with an alternative to lengthy utility interconnection timelines while delivering reliable and scalable power for mission-critical AI applications.About EdisonFutureEdisonFuture develops intelligent energy and mobility solutions designed for the next generation of infrastructure. The company focuses on AI infrastructure power systems, distributed energy resources, sustainable transportation technologies, and advanced industrial solutions.For more information, visit:About Phoenix Motor Inc.Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC: PEVM) is a technology-driven company focused on three strategic growth pillars:• Intelligent Transportation• AI Infrastructure• Sustainable EnergyThrough its subsidiaries, including PhoenixEV, Phoenix Motorcars, EdisonFuture, and Phoenix Motor AI, the Company develops technologies that support the future of transportation, energy, and artificial intelligence infrastructure.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These risk factors include, among others, those related to our ability to raise additional capital necessary to grow our business, operations and business and financial performance, our ability to grow demand for our products and revenue, our ability to become profitable, our ability to have access to an adequate supply of parts and materials and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.Contact:For More InformationPhoenix Motor Inc.EdisonFuture AIInvestor RelationsIR@phoenixmotor.ai

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