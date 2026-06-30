Highland Avenue to close for concrete replacement July 6-10

St. Joseph, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation will close Highland Avenue from the northbound Interstate 229 off ramp to Huntoon Road for concrete replacement beginning Monday, July 6 at 7 a.m.

Traffic impacts: Highland Avenue will be closed around the clock from the northbound I-229 off ramp to Huntoon Road beginning July 6 at 7 a.m. through Friday, July 10 at 9 a.m.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

While at modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or by visiting www.modot.org/northwest.

Facebook | X | Instagram

Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

###