Route 43/Spring River Bridge CLOSED Beginning Week of July 6 for Rehab Project

Jasper County – Drivers should look for alternate routes when Missouri Route 43 at the Spring River bridge north of Joplin CLOSES beginning the week of July 6 for a rehabilitation project, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Contractor crews will remove the bridge deck/driving surface and replace it with a new surface.

In addition to the new bridge deck, the contractor will add new guardrail, new bridge joints, do substructure repair, paint the bridge girders, and add permanent pavement markings.

The bridge will remain closed for up to 160 days to complete the work.

Traffic impacts:

All lanes of Missouri Route 43 will be CLOSED beginning the week of July 6 for the duration of the project

Drivers will have access to entrances at either end of the bridge, but will not be able to drive through the work zone

Drivers will be directed along a signed detour using Route 43, Missouri Route 96 and Missouri Route 171 and Jasper County Route M

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes around the project

Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the bridge closing

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

This is part of a larger project that includes rehabilitation of the Missouri Route 43/North Fork Spring River and Jasper County Route M/Duval Creek bridges. Work on the Route 43/ North Fork Spring River bridge will be completed prior to the closing of the Spring River bridge. The Route M bridge was completed last December. For more information on the project, see the project website here.

Project information:

Prime contractor – West Plains Bridge & Grading LLC, West Plains

Total project cost: $3.2 million

Contract completion date: December 1, 2026

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

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