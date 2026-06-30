Florida GOP Applauds Supreme Court Decision Banning Biological Males from Women’s Sports

The Florida GOP praised today’s U.S. Supreme Court’s decision upholding states’ authority to maintain fair and safe athletic competitions through Title IX by restricting men and boys participation in women’s and girls’ sports based on biological sex.

“The Supreme Court has delivered a victory for common sense, fairness, and the integrity of women’s sports,” said Chairman Evan Power. “This ruling protects the hard-earned opportunities, scholarships, and safety of female athletes across the nation. Although it seems crazy this decision even had to go through the judicial system, we thank the Court for affirming that states have the right to ensure level playing fields rooted in biological reality.”

Florida has long led the way in safeguarding women’s sports through clear, science-based policies. Today’s decision reinforces the principle that girls and young women deserve equal opportunity and fair competition without compromise.