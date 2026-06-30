Florida GOP Applauds United States Supreme Court’s Decision in NRSC v. FEC Striking Down Federal Party Coordinated Expenditure Limits

The Florida GOP today applauded the United States Supreme Court’s decision in National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, et al. v. Federal Election Commission, et al. No. 24-621, which struck down the federal limits on political parties making coordinated expenditures in support of its candidates, calling it a significant affirmation of the indispensable role political parties play in America’s constitutional system.

“The Supreme Court’s decision is a victory for the First Amendment and represents an important step toward restoring the central role political parties were intended to play in our constitutional republic,” said Evan Power, Florida GOP Chairman. “For generations political parties have served as the bridge between voters and elected officials,” Power continued. “When parties are able to effectively support their candidates and advocate for their principles, voters benefit from clearer choices, greater accountability, and more responsive government.”

The Florida GOP filed an amicus curiae brief in the case in support of the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee and National Republican Congressional Committee’s challenge to federal party coordinated expenditure limits in 52 U.S.C. § 30116 arguing they violated the First Amendment and burden core political speech and association without serving any legitimate anti-corruption interest.

Political parties such as the Florida GOP serve a crucial role in communicating a unified message on behalf of its candidates to voters. These activities require close coordination between the Florida GOP and its candidates relating to policy messaging and get-out-the vote activities, particularly in a state like Florida, with expensive media markets, where outside special interests are prevalent, and campaigns are fast-moving.

Today’s decision helps ensure that political parties, candidates, and supporters can continue to engage voters effectively and communicate their vision for the future.

The Florida GOP remains committed to exercising its First Amendment rights in advancing all its Republican candidates during the 2026 cycle.

View the Supreme Court’s decision in NRSC v. FEC here: 24-621 National Republican Senatorial Committee v. Federal Election Comm’n (06/30/2026)