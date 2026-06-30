Bray: Communities in Senate District 37 receive nearly $3.6 million in road-funding grants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

A full breakdown of the Community Crossings Awards can be found here.

STATEHOUSE (June 30, 2026) — Communities in Senate District 37 will receive nearly $3.6 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $2 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

This additional round of awards is being issued following the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 179.

In Senate District 37, the following communities received grants:

Bargersville received $228,462.80;

Johnson County received $592,000;

Martinsville received $267,459.79;

Morgantown received $266,600;

Owen County received $790,594.46;

Putnam County received $858,306.96; and

Trafalgar received $577,927.20.

“The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program continues to be a great investment tool for local communities to help fund necessary infrastructure updates,” Bray said. “It’s great to see many of our local leaders take advantage of this funding, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these improvements in communities across the state and in Senate District 37.”

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 12,500 receive an 80%/20% match, while counties with populations greater than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 12,500 receive a 50%/50% match.

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Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) represents Senate District 37, which includes Morgan County and portions of Johnson, Owen and Putnam counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

Contact: Molly Swigart, Communications Director

Molly.Swigart@iga.in.gov

317-232-9521

Karlee Monday, Deputy Press Secretary

Karlee.Monday@iga.in.gov