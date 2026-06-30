Schmitt: Communities in Senate District 48 receive more than $2.6 million in road-funding grants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

A full breakdown of the Community Crossings Awards can be found here.

STATEHOUSE (June 30, 2026) — Communities in Senate District 48 will receive more than $2.6 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $2 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

This additional round of awards is being issued following the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 179.

In Senate District 48, the following communities received grants:

Ferdinand received $666,186.40;

Gentryville received $45,250.16;

Jasper received $679,764.52;

Oakland City received $452,318.01;

Patoka received $91,979.72;

Perry County received $626,988; and

Petersburg received $77,831.43.

"The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is a great tool for rural communities because it allows them to stretch their road and bridge funding dollars further," Schmitt said. "This year I supported SEA 179 in order to give our communities an extra infusion of funding and allow more local roads and bridges to get the repair they need so Hoosiers can safely travel across Indiana."

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 12,500 receive an 80%/20% match, while counties with populations greater than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 12,500 receive a 50%/50% match.

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State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper) represents Senate District 48,

which includes Crawford, Dubois, Gibson, Perry, Pike and Spencer counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

Contact: Lance Gideon, Senior Press Secretary

Lance.Gideon@iga.in.gov

317-234-9221