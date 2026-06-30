Koch: Communities in Senate District 44 receive more than $4.6 million in road-funding grants

A full breakdown of the Community Crossings Awards can be found here.

STATEHOUSE (June 30, 2026) — Communities in Senate District 44 will receive more than $4.6 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Eric Koch (R-Bedford).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $2 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

This additional round of awards is being issued following the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 179.

In Senate District 44, the following communities received grants:

Bedford received $498,200.70;

French Lick received $842,840.86;

Lawrence County received $820,814.64;

Nashville received $161,676.69;

Oolitic received $155,086;

Paoli received $413,864;

Seymour received $830,053.97; and

West Baden Springs received $878,664.45.

"Good local roads and safe bridges are important to the quality of life in the communities I represent. That is why I supported SEA 179 this year to allow for more road funding to assist cities, towns and counties," Koch said. "This money will help boost local infrastructure, and I am pleased to see our local communities taking advantage of it."

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 12,500 receive an 80%/20% match, while counties with populations greater than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 12,500 receive a 50%/50% match.

Koch is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Utilities, ranking member of the Senate committees on Commerce and Technology and Judiciary, and a member of the Senate Committee on Corrections and Criminal Law. He represents Senate District 44, which includes Brown, Jackson, Lawrence and Orange counties, and a portion of Monroe County.

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Contact: Elijah Roberson, Press Secretary

Elijah.Roberson@iga.in.gov

317-232-9498