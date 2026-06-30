Maxwell: Communities in Senate District 43 receive nearly $650,000 in road-funding grants

A full breakdown of the Community Crossings Awards can be found here.

STATEHOUSE (June 30, 2026) — Communities in Senate District 43 will receive nearly $650,000 to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Randy Maxwell (R-Guilford).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $2 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

This additional round of awards is being issued following the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 179.

In Senate District 43, the following communities received grants:

Dillsboro received $58,778.04;

Madison received $460,672.50; and

Scottsburg received $130,411.82.

"As the Crossroads of America, it is imperative we have well-maintained roads. That is why I supported SEA 179 this year to give our communities more money to fund improvements for roads and bridges," Maxwell said. "I look forward to seeing how these communities use the money to make driving in our district safer and more enjoyable for Hoosiers."

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 12,500 receive an 80%/20% match, while counties with populations greater than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 12,500 receive a 50%/50% match.

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State Sen. Randy Maxwell (R-Guilford) represents Senate District 43,

which includes Dearborn, Jefferson, Ohio, Scott and Switzerland counties,

and portions of Jennings County.

Click here for a high-resolution photo.

Contact: Elijah Roberson, Press Secretary

Elijah.Roberson@iga.in.gov

317-232-9498



