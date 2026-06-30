Deery: Communities in Senate District 23 receive more than $2.6 million in road-funding grants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

A full breakdown of the Community Crossings Awards can be found here.

STATEHOUSE (June 30, 2026) — Communities in Senate District 23 will receive more than $2.6 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $2 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

This additional round of awards is being issued following the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 179.

In Senate District 23, the following communities received grants:

Montgomery County received $1 million;

Otterbein received $132,877.18;

Warren County received $841,781.78; and

West Lafayette received $630,094.70.

"As the Crossroads of America, Hoosiers deserve high-quality roads and bridges," Deery said. "The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program helps ensure our communities — especially our smaller ones — can properly maintain our local roadways, which helps attract new developments and visitors to our state. I am grateful to my local partners who work hard to ensure our state's transportation network is well maintained and benefiting our local economies."

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 12,500 receive an 80%/20% match, while counties with populations greater than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 12,500 receive a 50%/50% match.

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State Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) represents Senate District 23,

which includes Fountain, Parke, Vermillion and Warren counties,

and portions of Montgomery and Tippecanoe counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

Contact: Lance Gideon, Senior Press Secretary

Lance.Gideon@iga.in.gov

317-234-9221