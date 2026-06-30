Crider: Communities in Senate District 28 receive more than $1.1 million in road-funding grants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

A full breakdown of the Community Crossings Awards can be found here.

STATEHOUSE (June 30, 2026) — Communities in Senate District 28 will receive more than $1.1 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Michael Crider (R-Greenfield).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $2 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

This additional round of awards is being issued following the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 179, which Crider authored.

In Senate District 28, the following communities received grants:

Greenfield received $674,759.65;

McCordsville received $349,853.34; and

Shelbyville received $99,018.82.

"As the author of SEA 179, I am extremely happy to see this policy already having a positive impact on our local communities," Crider said. "I look forward to seeing how these additional funds will advance infrastructure in our part of the state and throughout Indiana."

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 12,500 receive an 80%/20% match, while counties with populations greater than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 12,500 receive a 50%/50% match.

-30-

State Sen. Michael Crider (R-Greenfield) represents Senate District 28, which includes Hancock County and portions of Shelby and Marion counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

Contact: Kristen Gorski, Press Secretary

Kristen.Gorski@iga.in.gov

317-232-9539