Walker: Communities in Senate District 41 receive more than $3.4 million in road-funding grants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

A full breakdown of the Community Crossings Awards can be found here.

STATEHOUSE (June 30, 2026) — Communities in Senate District 41 will receive more than $3.4 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Greg Walker (R-Columbus).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $2 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

This additional round of awards is being issued following the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 179.

In Senate District 41, the following communities received grants:

Bartholomew County received $843,500;

Edinburgh received $103,149.60;

Franklin received $910,959.71;

Hartsville received $174,722.32;

Johnson County received $592,000;

Princes Lakes received $198,641.44; and

Trafalgar received $577,927.20.

"I am happy to see so many communities in Senate District 41 taking advantage of the additional funding coming into the Community Crossing Matching Grant Program," Walker said. "This funding is sure to boost local infrastructure and help communities across Indiana."

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 12,500 receive an 80%/20% match, while counties with populations greater than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 12,500 receive a 50%/50% match.

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State Sen. Greg Walker (R-Columbus) represents Senate District 41, which includes portions of Bartholomew and Johnson counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

Contact: Kristen Gorski, Press Secretary

Kristen.Gorski@iga.in.gov

317-232-9539