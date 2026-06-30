FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Paige Gehlhausen, Press Secretary

Paige.Gehlhausen@iga.in.gov

317-232-9425





McKinley: Communities in Senate District 17 receive more than $1.6 million in road-funding grants

A full breakdown of the Community Crossings Awards can be found here.

STATEHOUSE (June 30, 2026) — Communities in Senate District 17 will receive more than $1.6 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Nick McKinley (R-Marion).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $2 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

This additional round of awards is being issued following the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 179.

In Senate District 17, the following communities received grants:

Converse received $100,417.92;

Jonesboro received $155,410.40;

Roanoke received $396,967.20;

Swayzee received $234,958.28; and

Wabash County received $764,549.60.

"Whether it's taking your kids to school, getting to and from work or just driving through to visit, having strong and reliable roadways is critical in helping our communities move forward," McKinley said. "I commend our local leaders for investing in efforts to improve our local infrastructure and look forward to seeing the benefits that will come from this funding."

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 12,500 receive an 80%/20% match, while counties with populations greater than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 12,500 receive a 50%/50% match.

-30-

State Sen. Nick McKinley (R-Marion) represents Senate District 17,

which includes Grant, Huntington and Wabash counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.