Buchanan: Communities in Senate District 7 receive nearly $4 million in road-funding grants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

A full breakdown of the Community Crossings Awards can be found here.

STATEHOUSE (June 30, 2026) — Communities in Senate District 7 will receive nearly $4 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Brian Buchanan (R-Lebanon).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $2 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

This additional round of awards is being issued following the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 179.

In Senate District 7, the following communities received grants:

Brownsburg received $839,798.13;

Clinton County received $686,926;

Crawfordsville received $213,702.50;

Hendricks County received $701,179;

Lizton received $51,300.50;

Montgomery County received $1 million; and

Zionsville received $499,554.10.

"As chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce and Technology, I've heard from business leaders across the state that businesses are attracted to communities with great infrastructure," Buchanan said. "That's why the CCMG program is so important, it helps attract developments to our communities across the state. I'd like to thank the local officials who work to find ways to invest in our state."

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 12,500 receive an 80%/20% match, while counties with populations greater than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 12,500 receive a 50%/50% match.

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State Sen. Brian Buchanan (R-Lebanon) represents Senate District 7,

which includes Clinton County and portions of Boone, Hendricks and Montgomery counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

Contact: Lance Gideon, Senior Press Secretary

Lance.Gideon@iga.in.gov

317-234-9221