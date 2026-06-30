More Than $106 Million to Expand Childcare Capacity

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced more than $106 million in awards through the Childcare Capital Construction Funding Program to support 37 projects that will create and expand access to quality childcare across New York State. The awards will support shovel-ready capital projects in every region of the state, helping communities increase the availability of licensed childcare while providing modern, safe and accessible spaces for children and families. These critical projects are expected to create, preserve or expand up to 5,000 childcare seats for New York families.

“Access to affordable, high-quality childcare is essential for children, families and New York's economy,” Governor Hochul said. “These investments will help communities across the state create and improve childcare facilities, giving more families access to the care they need while supporting working parents and strengthening local economies.”

The Childcare Capital Construction Funding Program provides funding for projects that create new childcare capacity or expand existing licensed, registered and permitted childcare programs. Funding may be used for design, construction, reconstruction, renovation and equipment purchases needed to increase the availability of quality childcare across New York State. The program is overseen by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) and administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY).

Today’s announcement brings the total amount of capital awards for childcare made under Governor Hochul to over $150 million, with the last round of funding supporting an estimated 5,500 seats at childcare providers for New York families. Today’s announcement will award $106.5 million to 37 projects across the state following a competitive award process to create, preserve, or expand up to 5,000 additional seats.

Awards were made to eligible entities including not-for-profit organizations, public authorities, public and private colleges and universities. Projects selected for funding will help create safe, modern and accessible spaces for children and families while expanding access to care in communities across the state.

New York State Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said, “Governor Hochul promised to make New York more affordable for working families. Through a multi-pronged strategy that includes investments in physical infrastructure and public and private partnerships, the state is delivering on that promise. OCFS is proud to work with Governor Hochul and the Dormitory Authority to implement this significant new initiative that will greatly increase childcare capacity throughout New York State. The newly awarded capital grants will provide a tremendous enhancement to the supply of childcare openings statewide, and ensure that our children have safe and modern spaces that promote positive early childhood experiences.”

Dormitory Authority of the State of New York President & CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “Governor Hochul has made supporting New York's children and working families a cornerstone of her administration, and these investments reflect that commitment. As New York's first Mom Governor, she understands firsthand the importance of access to safe, reliable, high-quality childcare. Through the Childcare Capital Construction Funding Program, communities across the state will be able to create and improve the spaces that help children learn and thrive while giving parents greater confidence that quality care is available when they need it. DASNY is proud to partner with the Governor and the Office of Children and Family Services to help deliver these investments for families across New York.”

Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi said, “Access to safe, affordable childcare is one of the most pressing needs facing New York families, and it's also one of the smartest investments we can make in our children's futures and our state's economy. These awards will help create and expand quality childcare options in communities across New York, from the Capital Region to Western New York. I want to thank Governor Hochul and Speaker Heastie for their continued commitment to building a stronger, more accessible childcare system, and I look forward to our continued partnership to ensure every family in New York has access to the care they need.”

New York City Councilmember Lincoln Restler said, “Governor Hochul is making a substantial investment to expand and build new childcare facilities across our city. This construction grant fund is critical to meet the need for safe, high-quality new spaces to care for the youngest New Yorkers.”

New York City Councilmember Rita Joseph said, “This historic investment in childcare is an investment in working families, our children and New York’s future. I applaud Governor Hochul for awarding $106 million through the Childcare Capital Construction Funding Program to expand access to safe, high-quality childcare across our state. I am especially proud that Almond Tree NY, located in Council District 40, is among the recipients of this transformative funding. This investment will help create more opportunities for families to access the affordable, high-quality early childhood education and care they deserve. As a forever educator I know that learning begins long before a child enters kindergarten. Expanding childcare capacity strengthens our communities, supports working parents and gives every child the foundation they need to thrive. I look forward to seeing the lasting impact this investment will have on families in District 40 and across New York.”

New York City Councilmember Mercedes Narcisse:said, For too long, families in my district and across our city have struggled to find a childcare spot they can afford. The Capital Construction Funding awarded to providers, including Infinity Educational Special Programs Corp. right here in Marine Park, means more children in District 46 will have a safe place to learn and grow while their parents work. I am grateful to Governor Hochul for this commitment to our youngest New Yorkers and the families raising them.”

Capital Region

St. Anne Institute – $1,059,303

Schenectady Day Nursery – $605,538

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute – $5,000,000

Central New York

YMCA of Central New York, Inc – $4,701,000

Integrated Community Alternatives Network, Inc – $1,312,500

Finger Lakes

YMCA of Greater Rochester – $5,000,000

Long Island

Maimonides Educational Center d/b/a Jewish Early Learning Center – $4,791,740

Chabad of Islip Township, Inc – $861,734

LI Child & Family Development Services, Inc. d/b/a Long Island Head Start – $989,176

Jewish Reconstructionist Society of the North Shore – $4,000,000

Mid-Hudson

Boys' and Girls' Club of Northern Westchester – $5,000,000

Rising Child Center, Inc – $3,338,760

New Square Community Improvement Council, Inc – $5,000,000

Early Roots Day Care Center, Inc – $3,713,896

Mt Tremper Outdoor Ministries, Inc – $1,433,000

YMCA of Rye New York – $1,500,000

Keren Yad Veizer d/b/a Spring Valley Early Childhood Center– $4,999,202

Mohawk Valley

Upstate Cerebral Palsy, Inc. d/b/a Upstate Caring Partners – $3,288,500

YMCA and Women's Community Center of Rome, New York – $1,800,000

The Fulton County YMCA – $525,258

New York City

Almond Tree NY Inc – $1,301,645

Sharay Ditza Community Service, Inc – $2,850,000

Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula, Inc – $1,150,055

Cozy Cove Corp – $1,957,595

Brooklyn Chinese-American Association – $1,000,000

Children of Promise, NYC – $1,446,837

Infinity Educational Special Programs Corp – $4,853,601

Boys and Girls Club of Metro Queens – $4,440,700

North Country

Watertown Family YMCA – $2,393,287

Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority – $946,000

Southern Tier

Family Enrichment Network, Inc – $5,000,000

Faculty-Student Association (FSA) of Broome Community College d/b/a The BC Center – $4,997,500

YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins County – $2,099,612

Western New York

Chautauqua Lake Child Care Center – $4,734,578

Jamestown Community College – $2,895,600

Mercy Hospital of Buffalo – $4,858,389

Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York, Inc – $687,608

Efforts to expand physical childcare capacity is one part of the Governor's larger efforts to put New York on a path to universal childcare.

This year’s budget will make investments that will support the delivery of affordable childcare to up to 100,000 additional children. The Governor's landmark investment will increase funding by $1.7 billion bringing the total FY27 investment to $4.5 billion for childcare and pre-kindergarten services statewide.

These investments will:

Make Pre-K truly universal statewide with funding to make high-quality Pre-K seats available for all four-year-olds in New York by the start of the 2028-29 school year and increasing State grants to existing programs to ensure high-quality care.

Partner with New York City to launch the new 2-Care program and finally realize the promise of universal 3K access in New York City.

Enhance the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit to help defray childcare expenses for 230,000 New York families by increasing the benefit by an average of $576.

Support the development of New York’s ‘First 3’ program, which will partner with counties to offer high-quality, affordable childcare to children 0-3 regardless of income.

Make historic investments in the Childcare Assistance Program, delivering high-quality, affordable childcare to tens of thousands of additional young New Yorkers that is capped at $15 a week for most families.

Support the childcare workforce through early childhood educator preparation.

Alongside these commitments, Governor Hochul is also launching an Office of Childcare and Early Education to steer the implementation of high-quality, universal childcare for New York families, and will work to enhance awareness of the Empire State Child Credit to ensure as many families as possible benefit from the Governor’s historic expansion of New York’s child tax credit, which increased the credit from $330 per child to $1,000 per child for children under four and $500 per child for children ages four through 16.