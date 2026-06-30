Supreme Court Preserves Birthright Citizenship, Rivas & Associates Abogada Lorena® Rivas Says Uncertainty Is Not Over

Abogada Lorena® Rivas, Senior Attorney & CEO of Rivas & Associates Rivas & Associates Abogada Lorena® Rivas & Associates

Rivas & Associates says the ruling protects a long-standing constitutional principle, but immigrant families should prepare for changes in immigration law.

Today the Supreme Court reaffirmed what's been true for over 150 years: if you're born on U.S. soil, you're a citizen. As the proud daughter of immigrants, this decision is deeply personal to me.” — Abogada Lorena® Rivas

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision preserving birthright citizenship leaves one of the nation's longest-standing constitutional principles intact. Yet Abogada LorenaRivas cautions that today's ruling does not eliminate the broader uncertainty facing immigrant families as immigration enforcement and legal challenges continue to evolve nationwide. Rivas & Associates , a nationally recognized immigration law firm with offices in Oklahoma and Arkansas, says the ruling provides important relief for families concerned about the future of birthright citizenship, but it should not be misunderstood as the end of immigration-related uncertainty."Today's ruling provides important clarity regarding birthright citizenship, but it should not create a false sense of security," said Abogada LorenaRivas, Senior Attorney and CEO of Rivas & Associates. "Families are still facing unprecedented changes across nearly every area of immigration law, from detention practices and expedited proceedings to work authorization and humanitarian protections."While birthright citizenship remains protected, immigrant families continue to navigate a rapidly changing legal landscape and calls for Congress to pursue legislative efforts aimed at narrowing birthright citizenship, due to this there will almost certainly continue to be legal and political efforts to challenge the scope of the Fourteenth Amendment. Across the country, attorneys are seeing increased immigration enforcement, expanded detention concerns, accelerated immigration court dockets, shifting USCIS discretion standards, heightened scrutiny around travel, changing work authorization policies, possible increases in naturalization fees, and growing pressure on employers and mixed-status households."This decision is a major victory, but it does not resolve the daily instability many immigrant families are experiencing," Rivas said. "A family may feel relief today about birthright citizenship while still worrying tomorrow about detention, a court date being moved up, a work permit delay, or whether a loved one should travel outside the United States."Rivas & Associates previously urged immigrant communities to stay informed ahead of the ruling and seek legal guidance before making major decisions. Following today's decision, the firm is encouraging families to remain proactive rather than waiting for another legal crisis to arise. The firm says families should continue paying close attention to several areas of immigration law and policy, including ICE enforcement activity, detention practices, immigration court scheduling, work authorization changes, adjustment of status discretion, naturalization costs, employer compliance issues, and travel risks for noncitizens.Families with pending immigration cases, mixed-status households, individuals seeking citizenship, and people with upcoming court hearings or USCIS filings should remain vigilant.To help families prepare, Rivas & Associates recommends:- Keep immigration documents, birth certificates, passports, court notices, USCIS receipts, and work authorization records organized and accessible.- Make sure your address is updated with USCIS and the immigration court, so you do not miss important notices.- Know your rights during encounters with law enforcement or immigration officials.- Do not delay seeking a consultation if you have a pending immigration case, upcoming court date, expired documents, travel concerns, or questions about eligibility for relief.- Create an emergency family plan, especially for mixed-status households with minor children.- Speak with a qualified immigration attorney before making major decisions involving travel, applications, court filings, or family-based petitions.As the daughter of immigrants, Rivas says she understands how deeply the issue of birthright citizenship has affected families emotionally, even before today's ruling was issued."For many immigrant parents, this was never just a legal case," Rivas said. "It was about their children, their future, and whether the country their children were born in would continue to recognize them as belonging here. Today's ruling matters deeply, but it is also part of a much larger immigration moment that families need to take seriously."Rivas & Associates says it will continue monitoring federal immigration developments and providing legal education, representation, and community resources to families affected by ongoing changes.#####Rivas & Associates is a top-rated immigration law firm headquartered in Oklahoma & Arkansas. Founded by award-winning attorney Lorena Rivas (Abogada Lorena), the firm advocates for immigrants across the nation. From family petitions to deportation defense, Rivas & Associates supports clients through their American Dream.

Rivas & Associates

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