Attorney General Neronha releases statement on birthright citizenship Supreme Court decision

Published on Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha today issued the following statement following the Unites States Supreme Court’s decision in Trump v. Barbara striking down President Trump’s executive order which sought to end birthright citizenship.

“Today’s Supreme Court decision in Trump v. Barbara is reason to remain hopeful. American-born children cannot be deprived of their constitutional rights under the Fourteenth Amendment – and once again, that is settled law.”

“Following President Trump’s inauguration in 2025, our birthright citizenship lawsuit was the first of more than 60 brought by our coalition of Democratic attorneys general in the 18 months since. And in many ways, the President’s attempt to end birthright citizenship remains one of his most brazen attempts to subvert the law and rule by decree. It is as blatantly unconstitutional as it is dangerous, and that’s by design. His barrage of unconstitutional executive actions is meant to inspire fear, chaos, and eventually compliance – whether or not they are upheld. Yet, our coalition has served as a critical check on this President’s most dangerous inclinations, with us winning nearly every lawsuit we bring, thereby forcing his Administration to comply with the law.”

“President Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship was a test; a test that we ultimately passed. But we must continue to resist normalizing what is not normal, and we must continue fighting for our democracy.”

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