BumBumBidets Launches Rechargeable Portable Bidet to Bring On-the-Go Hygiene and Reduce Toilet Paper Waste

Founded by former airline pilot Saleh, BumBumBidets offers a doctor-recommended, portable water-based cleansing solution.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BumBumBidets LLC has launched a line of rechargeable portable bidets designed to provide a hygienic, water-based alternative to toilet paper for everyday use and travel. The product is currently available in gray, pink, and blue at $59.99 per unit, and ships to both the United States and Canada.

The brand was founded by Saleh, a former commercial airline pilot whose career was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. While observing widespread shortages of toilet paper during that period, Saleh identified an opportunity to introduce a portable bidet solution to a market where the product remained largely unfamiliar. After months of development, BumBumBidets was brought to market with a focus on personal hygiene, convenience, and environmental sustainability.

The bidets are rechargeable and compact, intended for use at home or while traveling. The brand positions water-based cleansing as more effective and gentler on the skin than toilet paper alone, and notes that the product has received endorsements from medical professionals. Each unit is designed to reduce reliance on toilet paper — a consideration the brand underscores with reference to the estimated 27,000 trees felled daily to meet global toilet paper demand.

BumBumBidets are available with free shipping on qualifying orders, and the brand operates an affiliate and creator program for those interested in promoting the product. The full product range is available at bumbumbidets.com.

About BumBumBidets

BumBumBidets LLC is a portable bidet company founded by Saleh, a former commercial airline pilot. The company's mission is to make personal hygiene more accessible, effective, and environmentally conscious through rechargeable, on-the-go bidet technology. BumBumBidets ships to the United States and Canada.

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