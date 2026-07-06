Originality.ai Study Finds 1 in 10 Pinterest Weight Loss Supplement Guides Are Likely AI-Generated

New analysis of 2,600 Pinterest URLs finds likely AI content in weight loss supplement searches.

AI-generated content in a category like weight loss supplements is not just a content quality issue.” — Madeleine Lambert, Originality.ai

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Originality.ai has released a new study finding that 1 in 10 Pinterest weight loss supplement guides is likely AI-generated, raising concerns about AI-written health content appearing in search results for supplements, appetite suppressants, and natural weight loss products.The study analyzed 2,600 Pinterest URLs across 26 weight loss supplement searches and found that 10.5% of weight loss supplement guides were classified as likely AI-generated.The highest likely-AI rates appeared in searches for natural weight loss supplements, where 16% of guides were classified as likely AI-generated. Appetite suppressants and thermogenics followed at 15%, while berberine searches had a 13% likely-AI rate.Originality.ai also found that likely AI-generated supplement content reached 17% in 2025, suggesting that AI-written health and supplement content has become increasingly visible on Pinterest."We chose weight loss supplement content because it is a high-risk category where misleading information can cause real medical harm," said Madeleine Lambert of Originality.ai. "With rising public interest in prescription weight loss drugs and supplement alternatives, people are searching for advice in spaces where AI-generated content may not be clearly disclosed."The study also identified examples of unsupported or exaggerated supplement claims. One flagged guide claimed that six liver supplements could "cut fat by 44% in 2 weeks" without clinical support.Originality.ai said the issue is not simply that AI content exists, but that AI-generated health guidance can be difficult for users to identify, especially on visual discovery platforms where posts may appear alongside wellness tips, product recommendations, and personal advice."AI-generated content in a category like weight loss supplements is not just a content quality issue," Lambert said. "It becomes a consumer safety and platform transparency issue when people are using that information to make health-related decisions."Originality.ai has previously studied likely AI-generated Pinterest content in other topic-specific areas, including U.S. hiking guides and Canadian hiking guides. The company said it selected weight loss supplements because misinformation in this category can carry social, safety, and medical consequences.About Originality.aiOriginality.ai provides AI detection, plagiarism checking, fact checking, and content integrity tools for publishers, marketers, agencies, educators, and businesses. The company conducts ongoing research into how generative AI is affecting digital content, publishing, search, education, and consumer trust.

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