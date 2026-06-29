SCDNR to conduct courtesy boat inspections during July Fourth weekend Friday, Saturday and Sunday

June 29, 2026

In an effort to keep people and waterways safe during the Fourth of July weekend, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will be conducting courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings around the state.

The July Fourth weekend is one of the busiest boating times of the year for South Carolina lakes and waterways and officers want to do everything possible to keep everyone’s weekend fun and safe.

SCDNR boating safety and enforcement officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat. SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water. The boating inspections will be conducted Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 3-5.

To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431 or dial #DNR on your cell phone.

For a copy of South Carolina’s boating regulations, to find out about local boating safety courses, or to obtain a free float plan form, contact the SCDNR boating safety office at 1-800-277-4301 or visit http://www.dnr.sc.gov/education/boated.html.

July Fourth holiday boat inspection locations (all inspections are from 10 a.m. to noon):

Friday, July 3:

Spartanburg County : Lake Bowen

: Lake Bowen Pickens County : Twin Lakes

: Twin Lakes Fairfield County : Molly Creek

: Molly Creek Lexington County : Lake Murray Dam

: Lake Murray Dam Horry County : Bass Pro Shop

: Bass Pro Shop Charleston County : Wapoo Cut Landing (ICW)

: Wapoo Cut Landing (ICW) Beaufort County: Battery Creek (Parris Island)

Saturday, July 4:

Anderson County : River Fork Landing, Lake Hartwell

: River Fork Landing, Lake Hartwell Oconee County : South Cove, Lake Keowee

: South Cove, Lake Keowee Kershaw County : Clearwater Cove, Lake Wateree

: Clearwater Cove, Lake Wateree Clarendon County : Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion

: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion Berkeley County : Hatchery Landing

: Hatchery Landing Charleston County : Dawhoo Boat Ramp

: Dawhoo Boat Ramp Beaufort County: Lemon Island

Sunday, July 5: