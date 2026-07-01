Kajol Kalliecharan Wins Our 2025 Friedman and Simon Academic Scholarship

University of Miami Student Recognized for Cancer Research, Advocacy, and Academic Excellence

We are confident that Ms. Kalliecharan has an exceptionally bright future ahead, and we look forward to following her journey—as she strives to help all of humanity.” — Friedman & Simon, L.L.P.

JERICHO, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Friedman & Simon, L.L.P. is proud to announce Ms. Kajol Kalliecharan as the recipient of the 2025 Academic Scholarship . A student at the University of Miami pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and Immunology on a pre-med track, Ms. Kalliecharan was selected from a highly competitive pool of 1,891 applicants for her academic achievements, research experience, and commitment to advancing cancer awareness and treatment.Each year, Friedman & Simon, L.L.P. awards its Academic Scholarship to a student who demonstrates dedication to their studies and a clear vision for making a meaningful impact through their education. Ms. Kalliecharan exemplifies these qualities through her work both inside and outside the classroom.A Personal Drive to Confront Cancer Head-OnFor Ms. Kalliecharan, her academic path is deeply personal. Cancer has had a profound impact on her family, with nine of her grandfather’s eleven siblings lost to the disease—an experience that represents 81.81% of that generation. She also experienced the loss of a young cousin to neuroblastoma, further shaping her commitment to understanding and confronting cancer.These experiences have driven her to pursue a career as a physician-scientist, with the goal of developing more effective treatments while providing compassionate care to patients and families facing similar challenges.Demonstrating Excellence in Academics and ResearchAt the University of Miami, Ms. Kalliecharan’s studies in microbiology and immunology focus on understanding how diseases develop and interact with the immune system. She applies this knowledge through her research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, where she works in Shah Lab, studying tumor behavior and treatment resistance.Her academic accomplishments have also earned her selection into highly competitive research programs. She was recently accepted as one of just 22 students, out of 500 applicants, to participate in a cancer research program at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Additionally, she contributes as an undergraduate trainee in the SPARK (Scholarly Projects and Research Knowledge) program, where she engages in advanced cancer-focused research.Bringing Science and Compassion TogetherKajol’s approach to medicine extends beyond research and clinical care. She believes that healing also involves connection, imagination, and emotional support, especially for young patients. While still in high school, she wrote a children’s book titled The Superpower of Imagination – A Clever Approach to Pediatric Cancer. In the story, a young boy uses his imagination to escape the confines of his hospital room, turning it into an adventure and finding strength in the process.Today, Kajol continues to share that message. In partnership with the Live Like Bella Foundation, she helps distribute the book to pediatric cancer wards across South Florida and public libraries to help families during these challenging moments. Through this work, she highlights an idea that shapes everything she does: that treating illness is only part of the process—supporting patients with empathy, creativity, and hope is just as essential.Dedicating Herself to Leadership and CommunityBeyond her research, Kajol is actively involved in leadership and service. She serves as Co-Chair of Mentorship for the American Medical Student Association (AMSA), supporting fellow pre-med students, and as External Treasurer for the Committee on Student Organizations (COSO), where she helps facilitate campus programming and initiatives.She also founded the first American Cancer Society On Campus (ACSOC) chapter in Miami-Dade County, leading efforts to bring cancer awareness and prevention education to younger audiences. In addition, she volunteers with the Live Like Bella Foundation, supporting pediatric cancer patients and their families.Looking Ahead Toward a Bright FutureAfter completing her undergraduate studies, Ms. Kalliecharan plans to pursue an MD/PhD to become a physician-scientist. She hopes to work at the intersection of research and clinical care, developing new therapies for aggressive cancers such as glioblastoma and pediatric brain tumors. This scholarship will give Kajol the opportunity to focus on her work, and we couldn’t be prouder to help in this respect.About Friedman & Simon, L.L.P.Friedman & Simon, L.L.P. proudly congratulates Kajol Kalliecharan on her achievements and selection as the 2025 Academic Scholarship recipient. Her dedication to research, leadership, and advocacy reflects the very purpose of this award.The team looks forward to seeing the impact of her future contributions to cancer research and patient care.

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