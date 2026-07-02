The Hustle Grant Names In His Hands Birth & Wellness Center June 2026 Winner

The Hustle Grant Leslie Jackson - The Hustle Grant June 2026 Winner

Arlington midwife Leslie Jackson wins June Hustle Grant to expand access to In His Hands Birth & Wellness Center and launch a new nonprofit arm.

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hustle Grant , a micro-grant program supporting women entrepreneurs, has named In His Hands Birth & Wellness Center as its June 2026 winner. Founder and owner Leslie Jackson will receive a $1,000 grant to help grow the freestanding midwifery center's reach and access for the families it serves.Leslie's path to midwifery began as a Registered Nurse in labor and delivery, where she discovered her passion for supporting mothers through birth. She went on to earn a master's degree in Nurse Midwifery from the University of Michigan, later relocating her family from Michigan to Texas to complete her training and gain experience in out-of-hospital birth. In 2020, she delivered her first baby as a midwife in her own practice; by 2023, that practice had become In His Hands Birth & Wellness Center, where she now serves as both owner and midwife.In His Hands offers prenatal care, labor and delivery, newborn care, postpartum care, contraceptive counseling, pre-conception counseling, and well-woman visits, primarily serving low-income families in the Arlington, Texas area. The center is a member of the American Association of Birth Centers.Leslie plans to use the grant funds to increase exposure and access for the center, including launching a new nonprofit arm, Friends of Birth & Wellness Center of Arlington. The nonprofit will allow the practice to fundraise and develop programs to help offset costs for the families it serves, while the team continues working toward expanded insurance access to reach even more women in the community.About The Hustle GrantThe Hustle Grant provides $1,000 micro-grants to women entrepreneurs working to build their businesses. Winners are selected monthly. For more information, visit www.thehustlegrant.com About In His Hands Birth & Wellness CenterIn His Hands Birth & Wellness Center is a freestanding midwifery center in Arlington, Texas, offering prenatal, labor and delivery, postpartum, and well-woman care rooted in the belief that birth is normal until it's not. The center is a member of the American Association of Birth Centers.Media Contact:The Hustle Grant Teaminfo@thehustlegrant.com

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