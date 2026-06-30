2026-37 ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNE LOPEZ SECURES 53 MILLION EGGS AND $3.3 MILLION IN NATIONWIDE EGG PRICE-FIXING SETTLEMENT

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA

ANNE LOPEZ

ATTORNEY GENERAL

LOIO KUHINA

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL SECURES 53 MILLION EGGS AND $3.3 MILLION IN NATIONWIDE EGG PRICE-FIXING SETTLEMENT

Investigation Revealed Illegal Scheme by Nation’s Largest Egg Producers to Manipulate Prices and Increase Costs for Consumers and Businesses

News Release 2026-37

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 29, 2026

HONOLULU – Attorney General Anne Lopez today secured 53 million eggs for consumers nationwide and $3.3 million from some of the nation’s largest egg producers for colluding behind the scenes to raise prices. A bipartisan multistate investigation conducted in partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed that Cal-Maine Foods (Cal-Maine), Versova/Centrum (Versova), and Hickman’s Egg Ranch (Hickman’s) illegally coordinated for years to influence a daily price index for eggs, which artificially increased prices for retailers and consumers throughout the country. Of the 53 million eggs obtained through the settlement, the exact number of eggs to be distributed to Hawaiʻi is still under review by the producers due to distribution logistics. Hawaiʻi could receive approximately 1 million eggs, to be delivered directly to food banks serving Hawaiʻi.

Attorney General Lopez and the coalition’s investigation found that from approximately June 2022 to March 2025, the egg producers secretly communicated with each other to coordinate their bidding activity and influence the daily egg price quotes published by Urner Barry, a benchmark pricing service widely used in egg supply contracts. For example, in December 2022, Hickman’s CEO emailed Versova and Cal-Maine executives urging them to submit “strong bids, early and often” to push prices higher. All three companies then submitted dozens of bids at higher prices, which led to Urner Barry increasing its price quotes. By manipulating the Urner Barry benchmark, the companies artificially inflated the price of eggs paid by retailers and consumers across the nation.

“When companies illegally manipulate prices, Hawaiʻi families pay the price at the checkout counter,” said Attorney General Lopez. “This settlement holds these producers accountable and helps ensure that essential food items remain accessible to families and communities in Hawaiʻi and across the nation.”

Under the settlement, all three companies must end their illegal coordination to manipulate prices, adopt compliance measures to prevent future violations, and fully cooperate with oversight by the states. The companies must designate antitrust compliance officers to monitor for violations of the settlement and report violations to the states and DOJ. The 53 million donated eggs will be provided at the companies’ expense to food banks and nonprofit organizations across the participating states and must meet all food safety and regulatory standards. The companies will also pay a combined $3.3 million to the states.

Joining Attorney General Lopez and the DOJ in securing this settlement are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Wisconsin.

The stipulation and order for each company can be viewed here: Cal-Maine, Versova, Hickman’s Egg Ranch Inc.

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