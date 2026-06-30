Five Acres Celebrates 100 Years at Historic Altadena Headquarters with Centennial Commemorative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Wear Your Heart Five Acres Centennial Exhibit Tours Available Five Acres Altadena Campus Then & Now

Honoring a Century of Care, Resilience, and Hope on July 15, 2026

One hundred years ago, our Altadena campus opened its doors as a place where children could feel safe, supported, and valued. Today, that commitment remains as strong as ever.” — Chanel Boutakidis CEO of Five Acres

ALTADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five Acres will commemorate a historic milestone on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, with a Centennial Commemorative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony celebrating 100 years at its beloved Altadena headquarters, a campus that has provided care, stability, healing, and hope to generations of children and families.Founded in 1888, Five Acres officially opened the doors of its Altadena campus on July 15, 1926. Designed by renowned Southern California architect Myron Hunt, the campus was envisioned as an outstanding residential childcare facility where children could find safety, belonging, and opportunity. One hundred years later, the historic property remains the heart of Five Acres' mission and a symbol of the organization's enduring commitment to children and families.Community leaders, supporters, alumni, partners, and neighbors are invited to gather at "The 1888", located on the historic campus, for an afternoon of reflection, celebration, and gratitude."One hundred years ago, our Altadena campus opened its doors as a place where children could feel safe, supported, and valued," said Chanel Boutakidis, CEO of Five Acres. "Today, that commitment remains as strong as ever. This centennial is not only a celebration of our history, but also of the resilience of our community. Despite the challenges our region has faced, including the Eaton Fire, our historic headquarters remains standing as a powerful symbol of hope, healing, and the generations of lives transformed here. We look forward to continuing this legacy for the next century."Held during a year of reflection and renewal for the Altadena community, the event recognizes both Five Acres' centennial and the resilience of a neighborhood continuing to recover from the devastating impacts of the Eaton Fire. The organization's historic campus stands as a testament to perseverance and the enduring strength of a community committed to caring for one another.Guests will also learn about Wear Your Heart , Five Acres' community initiative dedicated to promoting mental wellness, reducing stigma, and encouraging meaningful human connection. Rooted in the belief that emotional well-being, compassion, and community support are essential to helping children, families, and neighborhoods thrive, the initiative reflects Five Acres' longstanding commitment to strengthening communities from within.The Centennial Commemorative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will feature a reception with live jazz music, welcome remarks, an official ribbon cutting, a commemorative centennial video, ceremonial toasts, and guided tours of the historic headquarters.Established in 1888, Five Acres opened its historic Altadena headquarters on July 15, 1926. For more than a century, Five Acres has protected children and promoted mental well-being. Each year, we provide compassionate care to 7,000+ children and families across Southern California. Through the partnerships built by our Wear Your Heart outreach and education initiative, we envision a world where every child has access to essential care.

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