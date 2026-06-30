OEM Urges Outdoor Workers and Employers to Take Precautions During Extreme Heat Warning

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is reminding employers and outdoor workers to take immediate precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Outdoor workers—particularly construction crews, landscapers, road workers, and others who spend long hours in direct sun—face increased risks during periods of extreme heat. Heat-related illnesses are preventable when proper safety practices are followed.

Employers are urged to provide:

Frequent Rest Breaks: Workers should have regular opportunities to cool down in shaded or air conditioned areas. Limiting time in the heat and increasing recovery periods significantly reduces heat stress. Workers should drink about one cup every 15–20 minutes to stay properly hydrated.

Workers should have regular opportunities to cool down in shaded or air conditioned areas. Limiting time in the heat and increasing recovery periods significantly reduces heat stress. Workers should drink about one cup every 15–20 minutes to stay properly hydrated. Workload Adjustments: When possible, shift strenuous tasks to earlier, cooler parts of the day and rotate employees through physically demanding jobs to reduce the risk of overheating.

When possible, shift strenuous tasks to earlier, cooler parts of the day and rotate employees through physically demanding jobs to reduce the risk of overheating. Training and Safety Monitoring: Employers should train workers to recognize symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and establish a buddy system for early detection. Supervisors must be prepared to respond immediately if workers show signs of heat-related illness.

Outdoor workers are particularly vulnerable when performing strenuous labor while wearing heavy protective gear or working in areas lacking shade or airflow. Urban environments can further elevate temperatures through the heat island effect, increasing risk for those working in construction, landscaping, agriculture, and similar fields.

To help monitor conditions, OEM encourages employers and workers to use the OSHA NIOSH Heat Safety Tool App, which provides real time heat index readings, hourly forecasts, and safety recommendations for outdoor work activities.

“During extreme heat events, simple preventive steps—like providing shade, water, and regular breaks—can make the difference between a safe shift and a medical emergency,” said Nashville Fire Department and the Office of Emergency Management Director Chief William Swann.

OEM will conduct Heat Patrols the week of June 28 due to forecast extreme heat. During the heat patrols OEM Personnel will check on vulnerable people including the unhoused.

The Nashville Office of the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for Metro Nashville Davidson County.

Afternoon high temperatures will approach triple digits this week along with dewpoints in the 70s. This will produce heat index values near 110 degrees in some areas. Take the necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

OEM Personnel will conduct Heat Patrols on Monday, beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continue until at least 4:00 p.m. More Heat Patrols will be scheduled based on weather conditions.

These dedicated volunteers will be visiting areas where vulnerable populations tend to gather, offering cold water, towels, and additional resources to help individuals escape the scorching temperatures.

OEM recommends taking several steps to stay safe during this extreme weather. First and foremost, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you must be outside, wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat to shield yourself from the sun.

Be sure you know how to recognize the signs of heat illness. Symptoms can include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, and headache. If you or someone you know experiences these symptoms, it is vital to move to a cooler place, hydrate, and seek medical attention if necessary.

A critical reminder is to never leave children or pets in parked cars, even for a short period.

The temperature inside a vehicle can rise quickly, leading to life-threatening situations. Always check your back seat before leaving your vehicle to ensure that no one is left behind.

Additionally, OEM encourages residents to check on the elderly and vulnerable members of the community. Those who are elderly, have chronic illnesses, or lack access to air conditioning are at a higher risk for heat-related illnesses. A simple phone call or visit can make a significant difference in their well-being during this extreme heat.

As we brace for these hot days ahead, let us all take the necessary precautions to ensure our safety and the safety of those around us. Stay informed, stay cool, and look out for one another.

For Pets

Ensure pets have constant access to water, especially during hot weather. Adding ice to the water can help keep it cool.

Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day (typically 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.). opt for walks in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler.

Make sure pets have access to shaded areas when outdoors. A well-ventilated doghouse or a shady spot under a tree can provide relief from the sun.

Hot pavement can burn paws, so test the surface with your hand before letting your pet walk on it. Consider using pet booties or walking on the grass instead.

Temperatures inside a parked car can rise rapidly, even with the windows cracked, and lead to heatstroke.

Excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, vomiting, and unsteady gait are signs of heatstroke. If you notice these symptoms, move your pet to a cooler area and contact your veterinarian immediately.

For Children

Stay hydrated : Encourage children to drink plenty of water, even before they feel thirsty.

: Encourage children to drink plenty of water, even before they feel thirsty. Dress lightly: Light-colored, loose-fitting clothing can help children stay cool.

Light-colored, loose-fitting clothing can help children stay cool. Seek shade and avoid peak heat: Limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day and seek shade when outdoors.

Limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day and seek shade when outdoors. Supervise children around water: Ensure children are supervised when near pools, lakes, or other bodies of water.

Ensure children are supervised when near pools, lakes, or other bodies of water. Never leave children unattended in vehicles: Like pets, children can quickly overheat in parked cars.

Like pets, children can quickly overheat in parked cars. Be aware of heat exhaustion and heatstroke: Signs of heat exhaustion in children include flushed skin, headache, dizziness, and nausea. Heatstroke can be more severe and requires immediate medical attention.

National Weather Service Forecast Office in Nashville