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The Business Research Company's Clean Energy For Utility Market Revenue To Cross $553.85 Billion By 2030 Supported By Rising Demand

Expected to grow to $553.85 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The clean energy sector for utilities is rapidly evolving as the world shifts focus toward sustainable power sources. This market is witnessing strong growth driven by technological advancements, rising demand for electricity, and increasing environmental awareness. Let’s explore the current market size, the key factors propelling its expansion, and regional highlights shaping its future.

Current Market Size and Growth Predictions for Clean Energy for Utility

The clean energy for utility market has experienced significant expansion in recent years. It is projected to grow from $349.05 billion in 2025 to $382.16 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. This growth during the historical period was mainly driven by the heavy reliance on fossil fuel-based power generation, rising electricity needs fueled by urbanization, early government incentives promoting renewable energy adoption, the spread of centralized utility grid systems, and heightened awareness about environmental pollution.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its strong upward trajectory, reaching $553.85 billion by 2030 with an anticipated CAGR of 9.7%. The forecasted expansion stems from accelerating global goals to cut carbon emissions, growing investments in renewable infrastructure, increased deployment of distributed energy systems, expansion of utility-scale energy storage solutions, and greater electrification across transportation and industrial sectors. Key trends set to influence the market include broader integration of utility-scale renewables, the rising implementation of smart grid technologies, hybrid renewable systems, energy storage combined with renewable generation, and the use of predictive maintenance in power assets.

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Understanding Clean Energy for Utility and Its Role

Clean energy for utilities refers to producing electricity for public power grids using renewable sources like solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal instead of fossil fuels. This approach aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing a reliable and sustainable source of electricity for large-scale consumption. By transitioning to renewables, utilities contribute to a cleaner environment and help meet increasing global power demands.

Energy Storage as a Key Driver in the Clean Energy Market

One of the main factors pushing growth in the clean energy for utility market is the rising demand for energy storage technologies. Energy storage enables the capture and retention of power in various forms, allowing it to be released later to balance supply and demand on the grid. These systems are critical because renewable energy generation can be intermittent, creating fluctuations that storage solutions help smooth out.

For example, in March 2025, the US Energy Information Administration reported that the United States’ total utility-scale battery storage capacity exceeded 26 gigawatts in 2024. This surge underscores how essential energy storage has become for supporting renewable energy’s variability and ensuring a stable electricity supply, which is a major factor driving the market forward.

View the full clean energy for utility market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/clean-energy-for-utility-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Urbanization and Expanding Infrastructure Boost Electricity Demand

Increasing electricity demand due to rapid urbanization is another key force behind growth in the clean energy for utility market. As cities expand, the need for power to support homes, transportation systems, and infrastructure rapidly rises. Clean energy solutions help meet these needs by providing renewable power generation and storage options that enhance power reliability and efficiency.

To illustrate, Ember-Energy.Org, a UK-based energy think tank, estimated that electricity consumption by data centers reached 176 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2023 and is expected to increase by 8 to 55 TWh in 2024, equating to a 5% to 31% growth. The expanding electricity demand tied to urban development is thus a crucial market driver.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Outlook

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the clean energy for utility market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. The market analysis covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive global perspective on emerging trends and opportunities.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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