Originality.ai Study Finds 37% of Canadian Real Estate Listings Are Likely AI-Written

New analysis of 72,047 Realtor.ca listings finds Calgary, Moncton, and Hamilton have the highest rates of likely AI-written copy.

If AI is being used to shape how properties are described, buyers and renters deserve transparency.” — Madeleine Lambert, Originality.ai

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Originality.ai has released a new study finding that 37% of Canadian real estate listings are likely written by AI, raising questions about transparency in one of the highest-stakes consumer decisions Canadians make.The research was recently covered by The Globe and Mail . The full Originality.ai study is also available online.Originality.ai analyzed 72,047 active Realtor.ca listings across 20 Canadian cities. The study found that AI-written listing copy was most common in Calgary, where 70% of listings were flagged as likely AI-generated. Moncton followed at 63%, and Hamilton at 62%. Quebec markets were notable outliers, with Montreal at 7% and Quebec City at 9%."For most Canadians, buying or renting a home is one of the biggest financial decisions they will make," said Madeleine Lambert of Originality.ai. "If AI is being used to shape how properties are described, buyers and renters deserve transparency. The concern is not that realtors are using AI tools, but that public-facing listing content may be changing without consumers realizing it."The study also found that sale listings were more likely to contain AI-written descriptions than rental listings. Among for-sale properties, 42% were flagged as likely AI-generated, compared with 22% of rental listings.Originality.ai also reviewed language patterns across the dataset and found that likely AI-written listings were more likely to use common real estate phrases such as "exceptional," "ideal," and "nestled."The findings come as AI tools are increasingly used across real estate workflows, from marketing and lead generation to listing descriptions and virtual staging. Originality.ai's research highlights the need for clearer disclosure standards when AI is used in public-facing real estate content.About Originality.aiOriginality.ai provides AI detection, plagiarism checking, fact checking, and content integrity tools for publishers, marketers, agencies, educators, and businesses. The company conducts ongoing research into how generative AI is affecting digital content, publishing, search, education, and consumer trust.

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