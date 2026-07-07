iBoost Talent Alpharetta Launches with Staffing, Workforce Solutions, and Robotics Integration

New Georgia office led by Baker Fullerton and Cameron White expands iBoost Talent's workforce model with staffing, recruiting, workforce strategy, and robotics.

For me, ownership is about building something meaningful. What attracted me to iBoost Talent was the culture, the support system, and the shared mission of improving quality of life for people.” — Baker Fullerton

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iBoost Talent announced the launch of iBoost Talent Alpharetta on Independence Day, a new staffing franchise providing staffing and workforce solutions serving employers and job seekers in North Georgia. The new territory is led by founders Baker Fullerton and Cameron White. This launch commemorates the iBoost Talent first anniversary.The Alpharetta location will provide staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions to employers across a variety of industries, including logistics, manufacturing, industrial, transportation, and professional services.The launch also coincides with the nation's celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States, a milestone that company leaders say reflects the entrepreneurial spirit behind the new business."America was built by people willing to take risks, create opportunities, and build something bigger than themselves," said Don G. King, Founder of iBoost Talent. "Baker and Cameron represent that same entrepreneurial spirit. They are investing in their community, creating opportunities for others, and helping shape the future of work in North Georgia."Fullerton brings experience in construction, commercial sales, business development, and relationship management. Throughout his career, he has focused on helping organizations solve challenges through strong partnerships and customer-focused solutions."I wanted the opportunity to create something that would positively impact employers, job seekers, and our community" said Baker Fullerton, Founder of iBoost Talent Alpharetta.White brings more than a decade of recruiting experience with a background in logistics, industrial staffing, warehousing, transportation, and professional recruiting."Recruiting carries a significant responsibility because career decisions affect not only individuals, but also their families and futures," said Cameron White, Founder of iBoost Talent Alpharetta. "Our goal is to build lasting relationships, connect people with meaningful opportunities, and become a trusted workforce partner for employers throughout the Alpharetta community."According to company leaders, employers across many industries continue to face workforce challenges related to labor availability, retention, productivity, and changing operational demands.Through its relationship with sister companies Impact Workforce Solutions and Impact Robotics, iBoost Talent franchise owners are able to engage employers in broader discussions surrounding workforce strategy, labor optimization, and automation adoption."The future of work isn't people or automation," King said. "It's people and automation working together. Businesses are increasingly evaluating how technology can support employees, improve productivity, and enhance quality of life in the workplace. Our franchise owners are positioned to help employers navigate those conversations."Founded in 2025, iBoost Talent was created to provide experienced workforce leaders and entrepreneurs with an opportunity to build and grow staffing businesses while leveraging operational support, technology, and industry expertise.As iBoost Talent Alpharetta begins operations, Fullerton and White say their focus remains on serving employers, supporting job seekers, and contributing to the continued growth of the North Georgia business community.About iBoost TalentiBoost Talent is a staffing franchise organization designed for experienced workforce leaders, recruiters, sales professionals, and entrepreneurs. Franchise owners provide staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions to employers while leveraging proven systems, operational support, technology, and industry expertise. Through affiliated companies Impact Workforce Solutions and Impact Robotics, franchise owners can also support employer conversations around workforce strategy and automation. The company's mission is to improve quality of life for people.For more information, visit www.iBoostTalent.com

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