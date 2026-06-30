NEW: As More NC Republicans Oppose $88 Billion Supplemental For Lack Of Helene Aid, “Recovery Czar” Michael Whatley Dodges Questions On it

As North Carolina Republicans Thom Tillis and Richard Hudson join Ted Budd in opposing the $88 billion supplemental funding bill because it has zero funding for Hurricane Helene recovery, “recovery czar” Michael Whatley has dodged questions on where he stands. Whatley’s campaign is bragging about “historic” levels of federal funding delivered, while his fellow Republicans call for more much-needed federal aid.

Appointed the “recovery czar” nearly 18 months ago, Whatley has failed to deliver the aid he promised to Western North Carolina and even his own party is fed up.

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Spectrum News: Will N.C. members of Congress oppose Trump’s funding request without Helene recovery money?

Reuben Jones | June 30, 2026

On Friday, Republican Sen. Ted Budd of North Carolina pushed back on the Trump administration’s recent funding request because it didn’t include additional money for Helene recovery in western North Carolina.

He pledged to vote against any supplemental appropriations package without funding for recovery from Helene, which struck North Carolina in September 2024 as a tropical storm.

Republicans Sen. Thom Tillis and Rep. Richard Hudson both said they agree with Budd and said they too won’t support any supplemental package until Helene money is included.



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