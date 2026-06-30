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Introducing the new Current Air Quality Conditions feature on MyUtah.gov!

Staying informed about Utah’s air quality just got easier. Whether you’re planning a morning run, heading up the canyon, or just checking the daily conditions, you can now access live, reliable air quality updates directly from your personalized dashboard #MyUtah at myutah.gov.

A display of the MyUtah air quality dashboard, featuring live air quality index updates and current local weather and air conditions.

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Introducing the new Current Air Quality Conditions feature on MyUtah.gov!

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