The Edit Boulder Announces Fox Property Management as Its Premier Home Rental Partner

Fox Property Management

The bespoke Boulder experience company brings insider access to Fox's network of luxury homeowners, guests, and corporate clients ahead of Sundance 2027

Sundance guests will have no shortage of lodging options. The Edit creates experiences they remember long after the festival ends. Their approach to hospitality perfectly complements our vision.” — Ross Bowdey

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOULDER, CO — The Edit Boulder, Boulder's trusted resource for elevated guest experiences, has named Fox Property Management its premier home rental partner — bringing bespoke, deeply personal Boulder experiences to the guests, homeowners, and corporate clients in Fox's network during the Sundance Film Festival, January 21-31, 2027.The partnership opens the door in multiple ways. Homeowners can include The Edit as a built-in amenity, giving their listing something no other property can offer. Guests can opt in independently as an add-on to their stay. And corporations renting through Fox can offer The Edit to their own clients - curating unforgettable Boulder days in their name. However the introduction happens, the experience that follows is entirely their ownThe Edit Boulder, founded by Kristie Shehan, owner and editor of The Scout Guide Boulder, in partnership with her co-editor, Erin Klau, was established for the visitor who seeks more than a great property, but to explore Boulder like an insider. Drawing on 50 years of trusted local relationships, The Edit Boulder pairs each guest with a dedicated attaché who designs their days around their unique desires. The number of experiences, the pace, the passions — all of it shaped by the guest, executed by The Edit. Culinary. Artistic. Outdoor. Wellness. Style. The version of Boulder most visitors will never find — distilled to its most extraordinary.This is not a concierge list or a guidebook recommendation. It is access beyond what can be searched online, offered through a partner with the relationships and insider knowledge to deliver an extraordinary stay.Fox Property Management has served Boulder County and the Front Range for over 23 years, managing more than 1,400 properties with a philosophy built on radical ownership:the belief that exceptional property management means caring as much about the guest experience as the asset itself. The Edit shares that belief exactly.“Sundance guests will have no shortage of lodging options. Our goal is to create experiences they remember long after the festival ends.The Edit's approach to hospitality perfectly complements our vision for serving both homeowners and guests at the highest level.”— Ross Bowdey, director of short-term and mid-term rentals, Fox Property Management“This partnership reflects the standard we hold ourselves to at Fox. Homeowners deserve more than occupancy—they deserve a hospitality experience that protects their investment, enhances their property's reputation, and creates exceptional guest experiences.”— Julie Walker, chief operating officer,Fox Property Management“Fox was the right first partner because they already understand what it means to treat a home, and the people inside it, with real care,” Kristie Shehan says. “The Edit layers onto that perfectly combining a flawlessly managed property with days curated to the individual. That pairing doesn't exist anywhere else in Boulder right now.”Fox Property Management guests and homeowners interested in The Edit can reach out at shehank@editboulder.com or visit editboulder.com.About The Edit Boulder: The Edit Boulder is a bespoke experience company founded by Kristie Shehan, owner and editor of The Scout Guide Boulder. The trusted resource for elevated guest experiences, perfectly curated, always individual. Sundance week, January 21-31, 2027.editboulder.com | @editboulderAbout Fox Property Management: Fox Property Management is a full-service, family-owned property management company serving Boulder County and the Front Range, with over 23 years of local expertise and a portfolio of more than 1,400 properties. Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, Fox specializes in residential rentals, real estate investment services, and premium festival housing. foxpropertymgmt.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.