Edible Oils And Fats Market Outlook 2030: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis

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The Business Research Company’s Edible Oils And Fats Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The edible oils and fats sector has witnessed significant growth recently, reflecting changing consumer habits and expanding food industries worldwide. As demand for processed foods and healthier options rises, this market is set to experience continued expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, emerging regional trends, and the factors shaping this dynamic industry.

Current Valuation and Growth Outlook of the Edible Oils and Fats Market

The edible oils and fats market has demonstrated robust growth and is projected to increase from $327.11 billion in 2025 to $347.31 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This upward trend over the past years has been fueled by several factors, including the rising global appetite for processed and convenience foods, greater incorporation of vegetable oils in home cooking, and an increase in bakery and confectionery production worldwide. Additionally, the rapid growth of quick service restaurants and foodservice chains, alongside higher industrial demand for margarine and shortening, has contributed to this steady expansion.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong momentum, reaching $445.31 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.4%. Several elements drive this forecasted growth: consumers are increasingly seeking healthier, low-cholesterol oils, and there is a surge in innovation focused on specialty and functional edible oils. The industry is also embracing more sustainable and traceable sourcing practices, while plant-based fats are becoming prominent in food manufacturing. Moreover, there is growing demand for premium, organic edible oil products. Key market trends shaping this period include the increasing preference for cold-pressed and minimally processed oils, rising consumption of plant-based and trans fat-free fats, the use of fortified oils enriched with vitamins and omega fatty acids, the popularity of blended oils for balanced nutrition, and a greater focus on clean-label and organic options.

Description and Applications of Edible Oils and Fats

Edible oils and fats are lipids derived from either plant or animal sources that are safe to consume and widely used in cooking, food processing, and food formulation. These fats not only provide energy but also enhance the texture and flavor of foods. They serve as essential components in products like cooking oils, margarine, bakery goods, and various processed foods.

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The Growing Demand for Food as a Catalyst for Edible Oils and Fats Market Growth

One of the primary forces driving the edible oils and fats market is the increasing global food demand. This demand is defined as the total quantity of food consumers are willing and able to purchase and consume at a certain time, influenced by population size, income levels, prices, and preferences. Population growth plays a particularly critical role, as a larger global population leads to heightened food consumption to meet nutritional needs. Edible oils and fats play a vital role in supporting this demand by enabling large-scale food production and processing, especially in categories like baked goods, packaged foods, and ready-to-eat meals. These fats help manufacturers deliver nutrient-rich, calorie-dense food products efficiently to meet the needs of a growing consumer base. For example, in January 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that food expenditures accounted for an average of 12.9% of household spending in 2023, a slight increase from 12.8% the previous year. This indicates how food demand influences the edible oils and fats sector’s growth.

Regional Market Dynamics and Growth Prospects in Edible Oils and Fats

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the edible oils and fats market and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing area in the forecast period. The market report covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global developments and regional variations within the industry.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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