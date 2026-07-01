Fiddler Big Green Egg Bourbon wins Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Fiddler Big Green Egg Bourbon was among five ASW Distillery spirits to earn recognition at this year's competition.

The cask-strength wheated bourbon finished on a Big Green Egg earns national recognition as part of ASW Distillery's five-medal showing.

We are proud to see Fiddler Big Green Egg Bourbon recognized at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and proud to stand alongside another Atlanta brand committed to doing things with care.” — Dan Gertsacov, CEO of Big Green Egg

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fiddler Big Green Egg Bourbon has been awarded a Gold Medal at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, a blind-tasting competition produced by The Tasting Alliance. The win brings national recognition to a cask-strength wheated bourbon whose flavor is shaped in part by live fire, finished on white oak toasted and charred directly on a Big Green Egg.

Finished on hand-harvested North Georgia white oak toasted and charred directly on a Big Green Egg, the bourbon brings together ASW Distillery's whiskey-making with Big Green Egg's live-fire cooking heritage. Fiddler Big Green Egg Bourbon was among five ASW Distillery spirits to earn recognition at this year's competition.

"This Gold Medal belongs to everyone who believed two Atlanta brands could make something worth putting in a glass," said Jim Chasteen, co-founder and CEO of ASW Distillery. "To Master Distiller Justin, who hand-harvests the wood; the team at Big Green Egg, who got behind a crazy idea. And to the city that built both of us."

A bourbon built around fire

Fiddler Big Green Egg Bourbon begins in the mountains of North Georgia, where ASW Master Distiller Justin Manglitz personally selects and harvests white oak heartwood from storm-downed trees and seasons the staves outdoors for up to two years. Once seasoned, Manglitz prepares the staves on a Big Green Egg using the brand's oak and hickory charcoal blend. Toasting on indirect heat draws out caramel, toffee and confectionary sweetness from the wood. Charring directly above the coals delivers smoke, maple, body and vanilla. The result is a flavor profile that can only come from this process: the precision heat control of a Big Green Egg applied to hand-harvested Georgia oak, then translated into every barrel. Each barrel is finished on 15 of these staves, a process unique to this collaboration and unlike anything else in bourbon production.

"I hike into the North Georgia mountains to cut the oak myself. I season it for two years. I char it over the Egg by hand. People ask why. The answer just won Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition," said Justin Manglitz, Master Distiller of ASW Distillery.

Two Atlanta originals

The partnership also has deep Atlanta roots. Big Green Egg's world headquarters sits a few exits north of ASW Distillery on I-85, and the idea began after Big Green Egg CEO Dan Gertsacov and ASW CEO Jim Chasteen crossed paths at Giving Kitchen fundraisers. What started as a conversation between two Atlanta-born brands became a nationally recognized bourbon built around craft, fire and shared conviction.

"This collaboration reflects what Big Green Egg has always believed: Life tastes better outside, especially when people come together around fire, flavor, and craft," said Dan Gertsacov, CEO of Big Green Egg. "We are proud to see Fiddler Big Green Egg Bourbon recognized at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and proud to stand alongside another Atlanta brand committed to doing things with care."

Where to find Fiddler Big Green Egg Bourbon

Fiddler Big Green Egg Bourbon is available at ASW Distillery's four Atlanta tasting rooms and online at Seelbachs.com. Retail distribution is live in Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Florida customers can find the bourbon at ABC stores and online through Seelbach's. Suggested retail price: $59.99. Availability varies by state and retailer. For more info, visit aswdistillery.com/fiddler-big-green-egg-bourbon or biggreenegg.com.

Fiddler Big Green Egg Bourbon is for adults 21 and older.

About ASW Distillery

Founded in 2016 in Atlanta by three UGA graduates, ASW is one of the most awarded craft distilleries at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Its flagship Fiddler Bourbon has been named "World's Best Small Batch Bourbon (6-10 Years)." ASW operates four Atlanta locations and distributes nationally. For more info, visit aswdistillery.com.

About Big Green Egg

Big Green Egg is the world's leading manufacturer of the premier ceramic outdoor cooking system, renowned for its durability, passionate customer base and exceptional culinary results. Founded in Atlanta in 1974, Big Green Egg pioneered a new outdoor cooking category in the US and has grown into a global live-fire cooking phenomenon. Today, Big Green Egg is the gold standard for food and flavor served everywhere from backyards to Michelin-starred restaurants. For more info, visit BigGreenEgg.com.

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